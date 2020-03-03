CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart)

CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets.

Key Features

Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators

Comprehensive risk and equity management built in for capital preservation

Modular design with multiple mathematical “equations” working in harmony

Crafted from two decades of trading expertise and market observations

Why It Works

Markets have shifted dramatically since COVID. CalcWave’s logic was developed and locked based on these new conditions:

Reacts to global volatility, not fixed indicator thresholds

Balances systematic entries with strict stop-loss and lot-sizing controls

Ensures trades align with sound money-management principles

User Customization

The only adjustable parameter is lot size —everything else is optimized and secured

Requires a stable VPS to guarantee uninterrupted operation and optimal execution

License & Support

Initial 100 licenses available at $1,000 each

Subsequent licenses priced at $5,000

Lifetime access to updates and dedicated support from the developer

Invest in a mathematically driven, fully automated trading partner. Sit back, deploy CalcWave on your VPS, and watch it navigate today’s markets with precision. EA will run on daily chart and H1 chart only.



