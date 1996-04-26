Quantum Marti is an intelligent trading bot designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) automatically with precision and consistency. Built on advanced algorithms and a proven Martingale recovery strategy, it helps traders maximize profits while minimizing risks through smart money management and protective features.

Key Features & Advantages

Automated Trading – Executes trades 24/7 with no emotions, giving you consistent performance.

Martingale Strategy – Recovers from losing trades by adjusting lot sizes smartly for higher chances of turning losses into profits.

Multi-Pair Support – Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) but flexible enough to trade other forex pairs.

Risk Protection – Built-in stop-out and equity protection to safeguard your account from large drawdowns.

Easy Setup – Simple to install on MetaTrader 5, with customizable settings for beginners and advanced users.

Optimized for Speed – Runs efficiently for faster backtesting and live trading results.

Scalable Profits – Designed to grow smaller accounts steadily with the power of compounding.

Whether you’re a beginner who wants a hands-off solution or an experienced trader looking to diversify, Quantum Marti gives you the edge in Gold trading with automation, speed, and smart risk contro



