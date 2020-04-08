Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4

The Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 indicator is a specialized analytical solution built on the ICT methodology for MetaTrader 4.

It applies the concept of Precision Swing Points to identify potential market shifts with accuracy. By monitoring divergence and convergence patterns in candle closings between two or more correlated instruments, the indicator highlights signals using color-coded arrows directly on the chart.

A key feature of this tool is its integrated live dashboard, which provides traders with ongoing updates regarding correlation strength and divergence status across multiple assets.

Specifications of Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points Indicator

Category ICT – Forecast Signals – Pivot/Fractal Zones Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal Time Frame Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Intraday – Swing Market All Tradable Markets

Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Indicator in Action

The Precision Swing Points structure is based on a sequence of three candles, with the central bar carrying the highest analytical weight.

When the middle candle shows bearish behavior on the base symbol but bullish on a correlated symbol, a positive divergence forms, prompting a buy signal .

forms, prompting a . Conversely, if the central bar appears bullish on the base asset but bearish on the correlated one, this is marked as a negative divergence, triggering a sell signal.

Buy Example

For instance, when analyzing USD/CAD as the primary instrument and AUD/USD as the correlated symbol, a bullish pattern emerges on the base chart, while the correlated chart shows bearish pressure. This mismatch creates divergence, prompting the indicator to signal a buy entry on USD/CAD.

Sell Example

In another case, comparing EUR/USD as the base symbol with USD/CHF as the correlated one, a bearish swing pattern is identified on EUR/USD, while USD/CHF shows a bullish setup. This divergence condition produces a sell signal.

Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 – Settings

MODE – Choose comparison mode (two or three instruments)

– Choose comparison mode (two or three instruments) SYMBOL2 / SYMBOL3 – Select additional correlated assets

– Select additional correlated assets ZIGZAG_PERIOD – Defines period for ZigZag calculations

– Defines period for ZigZag calculations ZIGZAG_BACKSTEP – Minimum spacing between ZigZag points

– Minimum spacing between ZigZag points PATTERN_METHOD – Determines pattern recognition style

– Determines pattern recognition style PINBAR_RATIO – Validation threshold for pin bar structures

– Validation threshold for pin bar structures FILTER_PRECISION_SWING_POINT – Show only highly accurate swing points

– Show only highly accurate swing points USE_TREND – Apply trend filter to confirm signals with the broader market direction

– Apply trend filter to confirm signals with the broader market direction ALERT / EMAIL / NOTIFICATION – Multiple options for alerts and trade updates

– Multiple options for alerts and trade updates SIGNAL_TIMEOUT_BARS – Duration signals remain on screen

– Duration signals remain on screen DISPLAY_ZIGZAG – Toggle ZigZag lines on chart

– Toggle ZigZag lines on chart DISPLAY_TABLE – Enable/disable real-time divergence table

– Enable/disable real-time divergence table DISPLAY_CORRELATION – Show asset correlation data in the dashboard

– Show asset correlation data in the dashboard HISTORY_LIMIT – Number of past candles to analyze

Conclusion

The Quarterly Theory ICT 03 Precision Swing Points MT4 indicator is a professional-grade tool that helps traders capture potential reversal zones through divergence analysis between two or three correlated assets.

By applying the three-candle swing point structure, the indicator generates actionable bullish or bearish trade signals on the next bar after confirmation. Alongside this, the live data panel enhances decision-making by presenting up-to-date information on divergence patterns and candlestick behavior.