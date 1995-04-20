BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner

BONUS INDICATOR HERE : https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools


🚀 BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner

🔍 Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems – All in One!

Take your trading to the next level with this intelligent indicator that combines three of the most powerful and time-tested strategies in the market:

BBMA Oma Ally – Your main reference for trend direction & market mapping
Fibo Musang CBR – Automatically alerts you on key breakout opportunities
Multi Trend Scanner – Fully customizable using EMA 50, Mid BB, or any custom period

📊 Trend Reading Made Faster & More Accurate Than Ever!

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool simplifies complex analysis into clear, actionable signals.

🟢 How to Enter a BUY Trade — Simple & Powerful:

  1. 🔔 Wait for the Fibo BUY alert (blue color)

  2. 📈 Confirm the alert with 2–3 BUY signals from the Trend Scanner

  3. 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to plan your Risk:Reward (TP/SL)

  4. 💡 Best entry:

    • When the Fibo signal appears, or

    • When price enters the BBMA Reentry Buy zone

🔴 How to Enter a SELL Trade — Easy & Effective:

  1. 🔔 Wait for the Fibo SELL alert (blue color)

  2. 📉 Confirm with 2–3 SELL signals from the Trend Scanner

  3. 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to determine TP & SL

  4. 💡 For sharper entries, wait for price to enter the BBMA Reentry Sell zone

💼 Ideal For:

  • Traders who follow BBMA & Fibo strategies

  • Scalpers, swing traders, and breakout hunters

  • Anyone looking to streamline their market analysis with smart alerts

🎁 Bonus: Fully compatible with multiple pairs & timeframes. Customize the scanner to suit your style.



🚀 BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner

🔍 Indikator Cerdas yang Menggabungkan 3 Sistem Trading Terbukti — dalam Satu Alat!

Tingkatkan akurasi dan kecepatan analisa Anda dengan indikator pintar ini yang memadukan tiga strategi populer dan efektif dalam dunia trading:

BBMA Oma Ally – Sebagai panduan utama untuk membaca arah trend & market mapping
Fibo Musang CBR – Memberikan alert otomatis saat terjadi breakout penting
Multi Trend Scanner – Bisa disesuaikan dengan EMA 50, Mid BB, atau periode pilihan Anda

📊 Membaca Trend Kini Lebih Cepat & Akurat!

Cocok untuk pemula maupun trader berpengalaman — indikator ini menyederhanakan analisa kompleks menjadi sinyal yang jelas dan mudah diambil keputusannya.

🟢 Cara Entry BUY — Mudah & Efektif:

  1. 🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo BUY (warna biru)

  2. 📈 Pastikan ada 2–3 sinyal BUY dari Trend Scanner

  3. 🎯 Gunakan level Fibonacci sebagai panduan TP & SL (Risk:Reward)

  4. 💡 Waktu entry terbaik:

    • Saat sinyal Fibo muncul, atau

    • Ketika harga masuk ke area Reentry Buy BBMA

🔴 Cara Entry SELL — Praktis & Teruji:

  1. 🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo SELL (warna biru)

  2. 📉 Konfirmasi dengan 2–3 sinyal SELL dari Trend Scanner

  3. 🎯 Tentukan TP & SL berdasarkan level Fibonacci

  4. 💡 Entry akan lebih tajam jika menunggu harga masuk ke area Reentry Sell BBMA

💼 Sangat Cocok Untuk:

  • Trader yang menggunakan strategi BBMA & Fibonacci

  • Scalper, Swing Trader, dan Breakout Hunter

  • Siapa pun yang ingin mempermudah analisa pasar dengan alert otomatis

🎁 Bonus: Bisa digunakan di berbagai pair dan timeframe. Scanner bisa dikustomisasi sesuai gaya trading Anda.


Produits recommandés
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicateurs
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicateurs
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
Indicateurs
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
Fibonacci convergence master TTT
The Trading Team Ltd
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Launch promotion For a limited time only:  30$ instead of 157$ Summary Shows multiple Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions ratios at a glance Description A Fibonacci confluence level is a price zone where Fibonacci retracements, projections and expansions meet closely when measuring a swing This technique is used by  intermediate and advanced traders to detect possible reversal zones Tired of manually drawing the same Fibonacci ratios for the same X, A, B, C points to eventually f
DMS Fibo
Diogo Mitsunaga Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
ForexAurum Fibonacci
Marouane Majid
Indicateurs
ForexAurum Fibonacci indicator is a useful tool for traders who are using Fibonacci combined with the ZigZag indicators. It uses the real-time calculation of the levels for all the timeframes and displays the results for you. In addition, you can setup RSI, ADX and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries. How to use it Just drag and drop the indicator on an 1 minute chart of any symbol. Then you can switch to a higher timeframe at anytime after the initialization. Recommendation Always drag a
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur détectera les motifs harmoniques tracés sur le graphique à l'aide de méthodes manuelles et automatiques. Ajoutez votre avis, s'il vous plaît. Notes: Cet indicateur dispose d'un panneau de contrôle et il enregistrera chaque réglage (graphique et unité de temps). Vous pouvez le réduire pour avoir plus d'espace sur le graphique et vous pouvez appuyer sur le bouton de fermeture pour masquer toutes les données de l'indicateur sur le graphique si vous préférez travailler avec d'autres o
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilitaires
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Morning Star PRT utilise le principe de rupture plate du matin. L'indicateur affiche les niveaux plats du matin et indique les cibles possibles. Un niveau de Fibonacci supplémentaire a été ajouté à l'indicateur, ainsi que des alertes sonores sur l'intersection des deux niveaux cibles spécifiés dans les paramètres et du niveau plat de nuit. L'indicateur Morning Star PRT construit un canal plat de nuit à la fin de la nuit, ainsi que deux niveaux de prix de Fibonacci en hausse et en
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Indicateurs
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
StdATR Squeeze Channel
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The StdATR Squeeze Channel combines standard
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
Two Fibonacci Lines with Buy and Sell Arrows
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... Input parameters FiboNumPeriod_1 - numbers in the following integer sequence for Fibo Moving Average 1. nAppliedPrice_1 - Close pr
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicateurs
Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Plus de l'auteur
Auto Trend Line MTF
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
TRADING FLOW WITH AUTO TREND LINE FREE 1. Identify Market Structure Automatically Watch for key price action structures: BOS (Break of Structure) CHoCH (Change of Character) EQH / EQL (Equal High / Low) These help you understand the current market phase (reversal or continuation) based on Smart Money Concept. 2. Use Auto Trend Line Trendlines are automatically drawn based on valid structure. Breakout of a trendline → potential trend change Rejection from a trendline → possib
FREE
Auto Fibo Musang
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
TRADING FLOW USING AUTO FIBO MUSANG + ALERT SIGNAL 1. Wait for Breakout Alert (Auto Signal) The Auto Fibo Musang system will automatically trigger an alert when a potential breakout is detected from previous price structure. This serves as the early signal that the market may be ready to move. 2. Identify the Entry Zone (Auto Fibo Levels) The entry zones are auto-plotted based on Fibonacci Musang levels : Buy Zone (blue levels), Sell Zone (red levels). No need to draw manu
FREE
BBMA Oma Ally MTF
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
LINK :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools ; BBMA + SMC TRADING FLOW (Smart & Simple) 1. IDENTIFY THE MAIN TREND (Multi Time Frame) Use indicators: BBMA MTF PANEL (check trend direction on MN, W1, D1, H4) Only trade when D1 and H4 are in the same direction Example : If D1 = Buy and H4 = Buy → Focus on Reentry Buy only 2. WAIT FOR CSA + CSM (Valid Entry Setup) CSA Buy : Candle closes outside lower Bollinger Band + MA5 low > MA10 low CSM Buy : Candle re-enters BB + MA5 low crosses above MA10
FREE
FMCBR Predator MTF
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : Alligator_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )  Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation  Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Alligator Fibo Musang CBR Alert Trend Scanner A Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems in One! This all-in-one indicator is designed for traders who want to analyze market direction quickly, accurately, and with ease. It combines 3 time-tested strategies to give you a trading edge:
Fibo Eminence Signal
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal 1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa) Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.” 2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone) This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom) Wait for the price to enter
Fibo Musang CBR W Multi Trend Scanner
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : 3 EMA FMCBR-W ( Trend Is Your Friend )  Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation  Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools FMCBR-W Multi Trend Scanner + Alert A Smart Indicator Combining 3 Proven Trading Systems — in One Powerful Tool! Boost your analysis accuracy and speed with this intelligent indicator that integrates three popular and effective trading strategies: Core Components: FMCBR-W – Serves as the main gui
BBMA MultiTrend Csak Csm Arrow
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : BBMA OMA ALLY_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend ) Auto Arrow : CSAK & CSM Confirmation Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading System: BBMA MultiTrend CSAK/CSM Arrow + Trend Confirmation in the Same Direction Objective: To find reentry buy/sell opportunities after the appearance of the CSAK/CSM arrow signal, with confirmation of the trend direction aligned (multi-timeframe trend) according to the BBMA Oma Ally con
BBMA TrendArrow MACD
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : BBMA_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend ) Auto Engulfing Arrow : Candle to Candle  Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools BBMA Arrow MACD Trend Strategy (High-Probability Reentry) ️ Core Concept: A fusion of BBMA (Bollinger Bands + MAs) , CSAK/CSM Arrows , and MACD to spot high-probability trend reentry setups , validated across multiple time
Engulfing Gator Multi Trend Filter
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
Trading Flow Using the Engulfing Gator Multi Trend Filter 1. Monitor Multi-Timeframe Trend (MTF Filter) Use the Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner to check the overall market direction across at least 2 out of 3 timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1). If the majority show the same trend direction (e.g., all are in an uptrend ), that’s your initial trend confirmation . 2. Identify Trend Line Breakout or Rejection Use the Auto Trend Line feature to detect: Breakouts from triangle, wedge, or cha
ARFX Quantum Wave
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools ARFX QUANTUM WAVE TRADING FLOW 1. Identify the Main Trend Activate the ARFX Quantum Wave Indicator on your chart. Observe the main signal direction — Buy or Sell . The wave thickness indicates trend strength — the thicker the wave, the stronger the trend. Focus only on the dominant direction shown by the indicator. 2. Use Price Action Patterns for Entry Enter trades following the Quantum Wave signal , confirmed by a Price Action Pattern ar
Alligator Trend Hunter
Ricky Andreas
Indicateurs
Simple Trading System: Alligator Trend Hunter ️ Main Timeframe: M30 (30 Minutes) Used for analysis, entry, and execution. BUY Entry Rules 1. Trend Filter (MANDATORY) Use trend signals from the following timeframes: At least 2 out of these 3 timeframes must show an UPTREND : M15 M30 H1 ️ If 2 out of 3 = UPTREND , then you're allowed to look for BUY opportunities. 2. Fractal Breakout Setup Wait for price to break above the previous highest fractal . Wait for a confirmation candle t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis