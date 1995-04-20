BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Ricky Andreas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner
🔍 Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems – All in One!
Take your trading to the next level with this intelligent indicator that combines three of the most powerful and time-tested strategies in the market:
✅ BBMA Oma Ally – Your main reference for trend direction & market mapping
✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Automatically alerts you on key breakout opportunities
✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Fully customizable using EMA 50, Mid BB, or any custom period
📊 Trend Reading Made Faster & More Accurate Than Ever!
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool simplifies complex analysis into clear, actionable signals.
🟢 How to Enter a BUY Trade — Simple & Powerful:
-
🔔 Wait for the Fibo BUY alert (blue color)
-
📈 Confirm the alert with 2–3 BUY signals from the Trend Scanner
-
🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to plan your Risk:Reward (TP/SL)
-
💡 Best entry:
-
When the Fibo signal appears, or
-
When price enters the BBMA Reentry Buy zone
-
🔴 How to Enter a SELL Trade — Easy & Effective:
-
🔔 Wait for the Fibo SELL alert (blue color)
-
📉 Confirm with 2–3 SELL signals from the Trend Scanner
-
🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to determine TP & SL
-
💡 For sharper entries, wait for price to enter the BBMA Reentry Sell zone
💼 Ideal For:
-
Traders who follow BBMA & Fibo strategies
-
Scalpers, swing traders, and breakout hunters
-
Anyone looking to streamline their market analysis with smart alerts
🎁 Bonus: Fully compatible with multiple pairs & timeframes. Customize the scanner to suit your style.
🚀 BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner
🔍 Indikator Cerdas yang Menggabungkan 3 Sistem Trading Terbukti — dalam Satu Alat!
Tingkatkan akurasi dan kecepatan analisa Anda dengan indikator pintar ini yang memadukan tiga strategi populer dan efektif dalam dunia trading:
✅ BBMA Oma Ally – Sebagai panduan utama untuk membaca arah trend & market mapping
✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Memberikan alert otomatis saat terjadi breakout penting
✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Bisa disesuaikan dengan EMA 50, Mid BB, atau periode pilihan Anda
📊 Membaca Trend Kini Lebih Cepat & Akurat!
Cocok untuk pemula maupun trader berpengalaman — indikator ini menyederhanakan analisa kompleks menjadi sinyal yang jelas dan mudah diambil keputusannya.
🟢 Cara Entry BUY — Mudah & Efektif:
-
🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo BUY (warna biru)
-
📈 Pastikan ada 2–3 sinyal BUY dari Trend Scanner
-
🎯 Gunakan level Fibonacci sebagai panduan TP & SL (Risk:Reward)
-
💡 Waktu entry terbaik:
-
Saat sinyal Fibo muncul, atau
-
Ketika harga masuk ke area Reentry Buy BBMA
-
🔴 Cara Entry SELL — Praktis & Teruji:
-
🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo SELL (warna biru)
-
📉 Konfirmasi dengan 2–3 sinyal SELL dari Trend Scanner
-
🎯 Tentukan TP & SL berdasarkan level Fibonacci
-
💡 Entry akan lebih tajam jika menunggu harga masuk ke area Reentry Sell BBMA
💼 Sangat Cocok Untuk:
-
Trader yang menggunakan strategi BBMA & Fibonacci
-
Scalper, Swing Trader, dan Breakout Hunter
-
Siapa pun yang ingin mempermudah analisa pasar dengan alert otomatis
🎁 Bonus: Bisa digunakan di berbagai pair dan timeframe. Scanner bisa dikustomisasi sesuai gaya trading Anda.