Engulfing Gator Multi Trend Filter

🔥 Trading Flow Using the Engulfing Gator Multi Trend Filter

1. Monitor Multi-Timeframe Trend (MTF Filter)

📊 Use the Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner to check the overall market direction across at least 2 out of 3 timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1).
👉 If the majority show the same trend direction (e.g., all are in an uptrend), that’s your initial trend confirmation.

2. Identify Trend Line Breakout or Rejection

📈 Use the Auto Trend Line feature to detect:

  • Breakouts from triangle, wedge, or channel structures

  • Rejections from key trendlines

⚡ The auto-drawn lines help you quickly recognize price action patterns without manual drawing.

3. Confirm Entry with Engulfing Arrow

🎯 Wait for an Auto Engulfing Arrow that aligns with the trend direction from Step 1.

  • 🔼 Buy when a bullish arrow appears in an uptrend

  • 🔽 Sell when a bearish arrow appears in a downtrend

🚀 Enter on the candle after the arrow appears — this is a high-probability entry signal combining engulfing pattern + trend direction + breakout/rejection.

4. Use a Proper Risk:Reward Ratio (Minimum 1:2++)

💰 Set your stop loss (SL) based on the recent structure’s low/high.
🎯 Target a minimum Risk:Reward ratio of 1:2 or higher to ensure long-term profitability.
🔒 Proper risk management is key to consistent success in trading.

🎁 5. BONUS: Free SMC Indicator

🔓 Add extra confluence using the Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator.
📥 Download it for free here:
👉 https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools




🔥 Alur Trading Menggunakan Engulfing Gator Multi Trend Filter

1. Pantau Multi Trend (MTF Filter)

📊 Gunakan Multi Timeframe Trend Scanner untuk melihat arah trend pada minimal 2 dari 3 timeframe (misal: H1, H4, D1).
👉 Jika mayoritas searah (misalnya semua UPTREND), itu jadi konfirmasi awal arah entry.

2. Identifikasi Breakout / Rejection Trend Line

📈 Gunakan Auto Trend Line untuk mendeteksi:

  • Breakout dari pola triangle, wedge, atau channel

  • Rejection dari trendline penting

⚡ Mempermudah baca struktur market tanpa gambar manual!

3. Konfirmasi Entry dengan Engulfing Arrow

🎯 Tunggu munculnya Auto Engulfing Arrow searah dengan multi-trend.

  • 🔼 Buy jika bullish arrow muncul saat uptrend

  • 🔽 Sell jika bearish arrow muncul saat downtrend

🚀 Entry di candle setelah arrow muncul. Ini jadi trigger entry paling kuat.

4. Gunakan Risk:Reward Ideal (Minimal 1:2++)

💰 Tentukan area SL (stop loss) berdasarkan struktur low/high sebelumnya.
🎯 Target profit (TP) minimal 2x dari risiko (R:R = 1:2), atau lebih jika trend kuat.
🔒 Ini penting untuk jaga konsistensi profit jangka panjang.

🎁 5. BONUS: Free SMC Indicator

🔓 Dapatkan tambahan confluence dengan Smart Money Concept indicator.
📥 Download gratis SMC indicator di sini:
👉 https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools


