BBMA MultiTrend Csak Csm Arrow

ALL IN ONE INDICATOR : 

Auto Multi Trend : BBMA OMA ALLY_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )
Auto Arrow : CSAK & CSM Confirmation
Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools


📘 Trading System: BBMA MultiTrend CSAK/CSM Arrow + Trend Confirmation in the Same Direction
🎯 Objective:

To find reentry buy/sell opportunities after the appearance of the CSAK/CSM arrow signal, with confirmation of the trend direction aligned (multi-timeframe trend) according to the BBMA Oma Ally concept.

🔧 System Components:

BBMA Indicators:

  • MA5 High & Low

  • MA10 (Trend MA)

  • Bollinger Bands (20,2)

CSAK/CSM Arrow:

  • CSAK (Red) = initial SELL signal (break below MA5 Low)

  • CSM (Blue) = initial BUY signal (break above MA5 High)

MultiTrend Filter:

  • Smaller timeframe (M15/H1) aligns with larger timeframe (H4/D1)

  • Use the multi-trend indicator available in this indicator set

🟩 BUY ENTRY RULES
✅ Conditions:

  • Blue arrow (CSM) appears on M15 or H1 timeframe

  • Price breaks above MA5 High from below

  • Larger timeframe trend (H4/D1) is also BUY (price above MA50, MA pointing upwards)

  • Wait for price reentry to one of these levels:

    • MA5 Low

    • Middle Bollinger Band

    • Lower Bollinger Band (if trend is strong)

  • Enter BUY after a bullish confirmation candle (pin bar, engulfing, rejection)

🟥 STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:

  • SL: Below Lower Bollinger Band / last swing low

  • TP: Minimum risk-reward 1:2, or target Upper Bollinger Band / next structure high

🟥 SELL ENTRY RULES
✅ Conditions:

  • Red arrow (CSAK) appears on M15 or H1 timeframe

  • Price breaks below MA5 Low from above

  • Larger timeframe trend (H4/D1) is also SELL (price below MA50, MA sloping downwards)

  • Wait for price reentry to one of these levels:

    • MA5 High

    • Middle Bollinger Band

    • Upper Bollinger Band (if trend is strong)

  • Enter SELL after a bearish confirmation candle

🟩 STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:

  • SL: Above Upper Bollinger Band / last swing high

  • TP: Minimum risk-reward 1:2, or target Lower Bollinger Band / next structure low

📘 Sistem Trading: BBMA MultiTrend CSAK/CSM Arrow + Konfirmasi Trend Searah

🎯 Tujuan:

Mencari peluang reentry buy/sell setelah muncul sinyal arrow CSAK/CSM, dengan konfirmasi arah trend searah (multi timeframe) sesuai konsep BBMA Oma Ally.

🔧 Komponen Sistem:

Indikator BBMA:

  • MA5 High & Low

  • MA10 (Trend MA)

  • Bollinger Band (20, 2)

Arrow CSAK/CSM:

  • CSAK (Merah) = sinyal awal SELL (harga break MA5 Low)

  • CSM (Biru) = sinyal awal BUY (harga break MA5 High)

Filter MultiTrend:

  • Timeframe kecil (M15/H1) harus searah dengan timeframe besar (H4/D1)

  • Gunakan indikator multi trend yang tersedia

🟩 RULE ENTRY (BUY)

Syarat:

  • Muncul arrow biru (CSM) di TF M15 atau H1

  • Harga break MA5 High dari bawah

  • Trend TF besar (H4/D1) juga BUY (harga di atas MA50, MA mengarah ke atas)

  • Tunggu harga reentry ke salah satu level berikut:

    • MA5 Low

    • Mid BB

    • Low BB (jika trend kuat)

  • Entry BUY setelah ada candle konfirmasi bullish (pin bar, engulfing, rejection)

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:

  • SL: Di bawah Low BB atau swing low terakhir

  • TP: Minimal RR 1:2, atau ke Top BB / structure high berikutnya

🟥 RULE ENTRY (SELL)

Syarat:

  • Muncul arrow merah (CSAK) di TF M15 atau H1

  • Harga break MA5 Low dari atas

  • Trend TF besar (H4/D1) juga SELL (harga di bawah MA50, MA menurun)

  • Tunggu harga reentry ke salah satu level berikut:

    • MA5 High

    • Mid BB

    • Top BB (jika trend kuat)

  • Entry SELL setelah ada candle konfirmasi bearish

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:

  • SL: Di atas Top BB atau swing high terakhir

  • TP: Minimal RR 1:2, atau ke Low BB / structure low berikutnya


