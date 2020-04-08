BBMA MultiTrend Csak Csm Arrow
- Ricky Andreas
- Version: 1.0
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :
Auto Multi Trend : BBMA OMA ALLY_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )
Auto Arrow : CSAK & CSM Confirmation
Auto Smart Money Area
📘 Trading System: BBMA MultiTrend CSAK/CSM Arrow + Trend Confirmation in the Same Direction
🎯 Objective:
To find reentry buy/sell opportunities after the appearance of the CSAK/CSM arrow signal, with confirmation of the trend direction aligned (multi-timeframe trend) according to the BBMA Oma Ally concept.
🔧 System Components:
BBMA Indicators:
-
MA5 High & Low
-
MA10 (Trend MA)
-
Bollinger Bands (20,2)
CSAK/CSM Arrow:
-
CSAK (Red) = initial SELL signal (break below MA5 Low)
-
CSM (Blue) = initial BUY signal (break above MA5 High)
MultiTrend Filter:
-
Smaller timeframe (M15/H1) aligns with larger timeframe (H4/D1)
-
Use the multi-trend indicator available in this indicator set
🟩 BUY ENTRY RULES
✅ Conditions:
-
Blue arrow (CSM) appears on M15 or H1 timeframe
-
Price breaks above MA5 High from below
-
Larger timeframe trend (H4/D1) is also BUY (price above MA50, MA pointing upwards)
-
Wait for price reentry to one of these levels:
-
MA5 Low
-
Middle Bollinger Band
-
Lower Bollinger Band (if trend is strong)
-
-
Enter BUY after a bullish confirmation candle (pin bar, engulfing, rejection)
🟥 STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
-
SL: Below Lower Bollinger Band / last swing low
-
TP: Minimum risk-reward 1:2, or target Upper Bollinger Band / next structure high
🟥 SELL ENTRY RULES
✅ Conditions:
-
Red arrow (CSAK) appears on M15 or H1 timeframe
-
Price breaks below MA5 Low from above
-
Larger timeframe trend (H4/D1) is also SELL (price below MA50, MA sloping downwards)
-
Wait for price reentry to one of these levels:
-
MA5 High
-
Middle Bollinger Band
-
Upper Bollinger Band (if trend is strong)
-
-
Enter SELL after a bearish confirmation candle
🟩 STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
-
SL: Above Upper Bollinger Band / last swing high
-
TP: Minimum risk-reward 1:2, or target Lower Bollinger Band / next structure low
🎯 Tujuan:
Mencari peluang reentry buy/sell setelah muncul sinyal arrow CSAK/CSM, dengan konfirmasi arah trend searah (multi timeframe) sesuai konsep BBMA Oma Ally.
🔧 Komponen Sistem:
Indikator BBMA:
-
MA5 High & Low
-
MA10 (Trend MA)
-
Bollinger Band (20, 2)
Arrow CSAK/CSM:
-
CSAK (Merah) = sinyal awal SELL (harga break MA5 Low)
-
CSM (Biru) = sinyal awal BUY (harga break MA5 High)
Filter MultiTrend:
-
Timeframe kecil (M15/H1) harus searah dengan timeframe besar (H4/D1)
-
Gunakan indikator multi trend yang tersedia
🟩 RULE ENTRY (BUY)
Syarat:
-
Muncul arrow biru (CSM) di TF M15 atau H1
-
Harga break MA5 High dari bawah
-
Trend TF besar (H4/D1) juga BUY (harga di atas MA50, MA mengarah ke atas)
-
Tunggu harga reentry ke salah satu level berikut:
-
MA5 Low
-
Mid BB
-
Low BB (jika trend kuat)
-
-
Entry BUY setelah ada candle konfirmasi bullish (pin bar, engulfing, rejection)
STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
-
SL: Di bawah Low BB atau swing low terakhir
-
TP: Minimal RR 1:2, atau ke Top BB / structure high berikutnya
🟥 RULE ENTRY (SELL)
Syarat:
-
Muncul arrow merah (CSAK) di TF M15 atau H1
-
Harga break MA5 Low dari atas
-
Trend TF besar (H4/D1) juga SELL (harga di bawah MA50, MA menurun)
-
Tunggu harga reentry ke salah satu level berikut:
-
MA5 High
-
Mid BB
-
Top BB (jika trend kuat)
-
-
Entry SELL setelah ada candle konfirmasi bearish
STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
-
SL: Di atas Top BB atau swing high terakhir
-
TP: Minimal RR 1:2, atau ke Low BB / structure low berikutnya