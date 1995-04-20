Fibo Eminence Signal

BONUS INDICATOR HERE : https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools

1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw

The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa)

Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification

📢 “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.”

2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone

Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone)

This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom)

Wait for the price to enter this zone

3️⃣ Confirm in the Sell Area

When the price is inside the blue zone: You can enter immediately Or wait for candle confirmation (e.g., bearish engulfing, pin bar)



📌 The green zone above is the MAX LAYER / additional sell limit

📌 The blue zone is the main entry zone

4️⃣ Set Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss Line → Above the green zone (highest level)

Take Profit Line → Below (automatically set by the system)

💡 All SL and TP levels are automatically shown on the chart!

5️⃣ Monitor or Let It Run

After entering: You can leave the trade with SL/TP set Or monitor manually according to your strategy



📈 Quick Example:

✅ Fibonacci appears (auto + alert)

✅ Price enters blue zone

✅ SELL entry at 3404.34

✅ Stop Loss at 3409.91

✅ Take Profit at 3388.52

✅ DONE ✅



