FMCBR Predator MTF

ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :



Auto Multi Trend : Alligator_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )

Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation

Auto Smart Money Area : Download Here https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools







🔍 A Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems in One!

This all-in-one indicator is designed for traders who want to analyze market direction quickly, accurately, and with ease.

It combines 3 time-tested strategies to give you a trading edge:

✅ Alligator – Your main tool for trend direction & market mapping

✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Triggers automatic alerts when breakout zones are hit

✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Confirms trend direction using Alligator-based signals for higher accuracy

🟢 How to Enter a BUY Trade — Simple & Effective!

🔔 Wait for a Fibo BUY alert (blue color) 📊 Confirm with 2–3 BUY signals from the Trend Scanner 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to set your TP & SL (Risk:Reward) 💡 Best entry moment: Right when the Fibo signal appears

🔴 How to Enter a SELL Trade — Fast & Reliable!

🔔 Wait for a Fibo SELL alert (blue color) 📉 Confirm with 2–3 SELL signals from the Trend Scanner 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels as your guide for Risk:Reward 💡 Higher accuracy when price touches a Fibo area before entering

💼 Perfect For:

Beginners who need clear visual guidance

Experienced traders seeking faster decision-making

Breakout, trend-following, and smart-entry strategy users

🎁 Bonus: Works on multiple pairs and timeframes.

✨ With this indicator, you’re not just looking at the charts — you’re READING the opportunities!

🔍 Gabungan 3 Sistem Trading Andal dalam Satu Indikator Cerdas!

Indikator ini dirancang khusus untuk trader yang ingin membaca arah pasar dengan cepat, akurat, dan tanpa ribet.

Menggabungkan 3 strategi populer yang telah terbukti efektif:

✅ Alligator – Sebagai kompas utama untuk membaca trend & market mapping

✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Memberi alert otomatis saat terjadi breakout penting

✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Memberi konfirmasi sinyal berbasis Alligator untuk meningkatkan akurasi

🟢 Cara Entry BUY — Mudah & Efektif!

🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo BUY (warna biru) 📊 Pastikan ada 2–3 sinyal BUY dari Trend Scanner 🎯 Gunakan level Fibonacci sebagai panduan menentukan TP & SL 💡 Waktu entry terbaik: saat sinyal Fibo pertama kali muncul

🔴 Cara Entry SELL — Simpel & Teruji!

🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo SELL (warna biru) 📉 Konfirmasi dengan 2–3 sinyal SELL dari Trend Scanner 🎯 Gunakan level Fibonacci untuk menentukan Risk:Reward 💡 Entry lebih akurat jika harga menyentuh area Fibo sebelum entry

💼 Cocok untuk:

Trader pemula yang butuh panduan visual

Trader profesional yang ingin efisiensi analisa

Pengguna strategi breakout, trend-following, dan smart entry

🎁 Bonus: Dapat digunakan di berbagai pair dan timeframe.



