Auto Fibo Musang

🔥 TRADING FLOW USING AUTO FIBO MUSANG + ALERT SIGNAL

✅ 1. Wait for Breakout Alert (Auto Signal)

📢 The Auto Fibo Musang system will automatically trigger an alert when a potential breakout is detected from previous price structure.
🔍 This serves as the early signal that the market may be ready to move.

✅ 2. Identify the Entry Zone (Auto Fibo Levels)

📐 The entry zones are auto-plotted based on Fibonacci Musang levels:
🟦 Buy Zone (blue levels), 🔴 Sell Zone (red levels).
No need to draw manually — just wait for the price to enter the zone.

✅ 3. Wait for Engulfing Candle Confirmation

⚡ Once price enters the Entry Zone, wait for a clear Engulfing Candle pattern as an entry confirmation.
🎯 Only enter trades in the direction of the breakout alert when engulfing confirmation appears inside the zone.

✅ 4. Use Risk:Reward Based on Fibo Musang Levels

💰 Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) are guided by the system:

  • TP is shown in Exit 1, Exit 2, Exit 3, Exit 4

  • SL can be placed at the TAMAK level or just beyond recent structure
    📏 Recommended Risk:Reward = minimum 1:2, or follow the layered exit levels for scaling out.

✅ 5. Fast Execution via Trading Panel

🚀 Built-in trading panel gives fast control:

  • Close All

  • Set SL to BE

  • Modify SL/TP quickly
    Perfect for scalping or intraday trading.

🎁 GET FREE TOOLS & UPDATES

📥 Download Auto Fibo Musang + Bonus Tools (SMC, Trend Filter, etc.):
👉 https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools

🔔 Don’t Forget to Follow for Free Tool Updates & Signals




🔥 ALUR TRADING MENGGUNAKAN AUTO FIBO MUSANG + ALERT SIGNAL

✅ 1. Tunggu Sinyal Breakout + Alert Otomatis

📢 Sistem Auto Fibo Musang akan memberikan alert otomatis saat terjadi potensi breakout dari struktur harga sebelumnya.
🔍 Ini jadi sinyal awal bahwa pasar sedang siap bergerak.

✅ 2. Identifikasi Zona Entry dari Fibo Musang

📐 Zona entry sudah otomatis ditampilkan berdasarkan Fibonacci Auto Level.
🟦 (Buy Zone: warna biru), 🔴 (Sell Zone: warna merah).
Kamu tidak perlu plot manual — tinggal tunggu price masuk ke area tersebut.

✅ 3. Tunggu Konfirmasi Candle Engulfing

⚡ Setelah price masuk ke Zone Entry, tunggu munculnya pola candlestick Engulfing sebagai konfirmasi entry.
🎯 Entry dilakukan searah dengan arah alert breakout, hanya jika candle engulfing muncul dalam zona.

✅ 4. Gunakan Risk:Reward Berdasarkan Level Fibo Musang

💰 TP dan SL ditentukan otomatis oleh sistem:

  • TP dibagi dalam Exit 1, Exit 2, Exit 3, Exit 4

  • SL sesuai area “TAMAK” atau struktur sebelumnya
    📏 Gunakan minimal R:R = 1:2, atau ikuti level-level exit dari sistem.

✅ 5. Otomatisasi & Panel Eksekusi Cepat

🚀 Panel trading di bawah chart memudahkan:

  • Close all

  • Set SL to BE

  • Change SL / TP cepat
    Cocok untuk scalping & intraday.

🎁 FREE TOOL + UPDATE SIGNAL

📥 Download Auto Fibo Musang FREE + SMC Tools & Lainnya:
👉 https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools


