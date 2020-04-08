BONUS INDICATOR HERE : https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools

🔍 Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems – All in One!

Take your trading to the next level with this intelligent indicator that combines three of the most powerful and time-tested strategies in the market:

✅ BBMA Oma Ally – Your main reference for trend direction & market mapping

✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Automatically alerts you on key breakout opportunities

✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Fully customizable using EMA 50, Mid BB, or any custom period

📊 Trend Reading Made Faster & More Accurate Than Ever!

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool simplifies complex analysis into clear, actionable signals.

🟢 How to Enter a BUY Trade — Simple & Powerful:

🔔 Wait for the Fibo BUY alert (blue color) 📈 Confirm the alert with 2–3 BUY signals from the Trend Scanner 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to plan your Risk:Reward (TP/SL) 💡 Best entry: When the Fibo signal appears , or

When price enters the BBMA Reentry Buy zone

🔴 How to Enter a SELL Trade — Easy & Effective:

🔔 Wait for the Fibo SELL alert (blue color) 📉 Confirm with 2–3 SELL signals from the Trend Scanner 🎯 Use Fibonacci levels to determine TP & SL 💡 For sharper entries, wait for price to enter the BBMA Reentry Sell zone

💼 Ideal For:

Traders who follow BBMA & Fibo strategies

Scalpers, swing traders, and breakout hunters

Anyone looking to streamline their market analysis with smart alerts

🎁 Bonus: Fully compatible with multiple pairs & timeframes. Customize the scanner to suit your style.

🔍 Indikator Cerdas yang Menggabungkan 3 Sistem Trading Terbukti — dalam Satu Alat!

Tingkatkan akurasi dan kecepatan analisa Anda dengan indikator pintar ini yang memadukan tiga strategi populer dan efektif dalam dunia trading:

✅ BBMA Oma Ally – Sebagai panduan utama untuk membaca arah trend & market mapping

✅ Fibo Musang CBR – Memberikan alert otomatis saat terjadi breakout penting

✅ Multi Trend Scanner – Bisa disesuaikan dengan EMA 50, Mid BB, atau periode pilihan Anda

📊 Membaca Trend Kini Lebih Cepat & Akurat!

Cocok untuk pemula maupun trader berpengalaman — indikator ini menyederhanakan analisa kompleks menjadi sinyal yang jelas dan mudah diambil keputusannya.

🟢 Cara Entry BUY — Mudah & Efektif:

🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo BUY (warna biru) 📈 Pastikan ada 2–3 sinyal BUY dari Trend Scanner 🎯 Gunakan level Fibonacci sebagai panduan TP & SL (Risk:Reward) 💡 Waktu entry terbaik: Saat sinyal Fibo muncul , atau

Ketika harga masuk ke area Reentry Buy BBMA

🔴 Cara Entry SELL — Praktis & Teruji:

🔔 Tunggu munculnya alert Fibo SELL (warna biru) 📉 Konfirmasi dengan 2–3 sinyal SELL dari Trend Scanner 🎯 Tentukan TP & SL berdasarkan level Fibonacci 💡 Entry akan lebih tajam jika menunggu harga masuk ke area Reentry Sell BBMA

💼 Sangat Cocok Untuk:

Trader yang menggunakan strategi BBMA & Fibonacci

Scalper, Swing Trader, dan Breakout Hunter

Siapa pun yang ingin mempermudah analisa pasar dengan alert otomatis

🎁 Bonus: Bisa digunakan di berbagai pair dan timeframe. Scanner bisa dikustomisasi sesuai gaya trading Anda.



