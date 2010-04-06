BBMA Oma Ally MTF

LINK : https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools;

✅ BBMA + SMC TRADING FLOW (Smart & Simple)

🔹 1. IDENTIFY THE MAIN TREND (Multi Time Frame)

Use indicators:

  • BBMA MTF PANEL (check trend direction on MN, W1, D1, H4)

  • Only trade when D1 and H4 are in the same direction

🟢 Example:
If D1 = Buy and H4 = Buy → Focus on Reentry Buy only

🔹 2. WAIT FOR CSA + CSM (Valid Entry Setup)

  • CSA Buy: Candle closes outside lower Bollinger Band + MA5 low > MA10 low

  • CSM Buy: Candle re-enters BB + MA5 low crosses above MA10 low
    ✅ This confirms strong momentum for entry

🟥 Note: In your chart, CSM Buy appears after CSA — perfect setup!

🔹 3. WAIT FOR BOS / CHoCH CONFIRMATION (SMC Logic)

  • Look for Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • If BOS occurs after CSM Buy → Trend confirmed

  • You can then mark the demand / order block zone for future reentry

🔹 4. ENTRY AT REENTRY AREA + ORDER BLOCK

  • Wait for price to retest MA5/10 low → BBMA Reentry Buy

  • If the reentry zone overlaps with SMC OB/Demand zone → High probability setup

🎯 Entry methods:

  • Pending Buy Limit at zone

  • Confirmation entry when price forms bullish engulfing or pin bar at zone

🔹 5. SET SL AND TP

  • Stop Loss: Below CSA low or minor OB

  • TP1: Previous high before BOS

  • TP2: Risk:Reward 1:2 or 1:3 (adjust based on your money management)





ALUR TRADING BBMA + SMC (Smart & Simple)

🔹 1. IDENTIFIKASI TREND UTAMA (Multi TF)

Gunakan indikator:

  • BBMA MTF PANEL (lihat arah trend di MN, W1, D1, H4)

  • Fokus entry hanya ketika D1 dan H4 searah
    🟢 Contoh: D1 = Buy → H4 = Buy → Fokus cari Reentry Buy

🔹 2. TUNGGU CSA + CSM (Valid Entry Setup)

  • CSA Buy: Candle tutup keluar BB bawah + MA5 low > MA10 low

  • CSM Buy: Candle kembali masuk BB + MA5 low cross MA10 low
    ✅ Ini menunjukkan momentum entry kuat

🟥 Note: Di chart kamu, CSM Buy muncul setelah CSA — valid banget!

🔹 3. TUNGGU KONFIRMASI BOS / CHoCH (SMC Confirm)

  • Lihat Break of Structure (BOS) untuk validasi arah

  • Jika BOS muncul setelah CSM Buy → Confirm uptrend

  • Bisa tarik area demand/OB untuk reentry berikutnya

🔹 4. ENTRY DI AREA REENTRY + OB

  • Tunggu harga retest MA5/10 low (Reentry Buy)

  • Jika area tumpang tindih dengan OB/demand zone → Entry agresif!

🎯 Gunakan:

  • Pending order Buy Limit

  • Confirmation entry saat candle reentry bentuk bullish engulfing / pin bar

🔹 5. ATUR SL DAN TP

  • SL: Di bawah low CSA atau OB minor

  • TP1: High sebelum BOS

  • TP2: R:R 1:2 atau 1:3 (scalable based on MM)

💡 Tools kamu juga bisa auto SL/TP via tombol: SL = BE, SL +1, TP = Change TP


