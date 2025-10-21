EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools
- Utilitaires
- Harifidy Razafindranaivo
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 21 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :
This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete trading tools with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.
KEY FEATURES :
- - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.
- - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy.
- - Reversing Control – Converts winning positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings.
- - Trailing Stop Control – Locks in profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels.
- - Automation Blocker – Temporarily halts automated trading, allowing manual execution via:
√ Market Indicator (for trend analysis)
√ Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE order controls (for instant trade execution).
CUSTOMIZED INDICATORS :
- Automated Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Smart Money Concept SMC Automated (OB,BOS,CHOCH,FVG).
- Support and Resistance Levels Automated.
- Heiken Ashi Trend Directional.
- Price Profiler Automated (VA,POC).
- Take Profit and Stop Loss Automated Indicator.
This Panel offers an Economic Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.
IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.
REQUIREMENTS :
- Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
- Brokers : Weltrade.
- Trading Account Type : Weltrade Pro Account.
- Currency pair : EURUSD_i.
- leverage : 1:2000 and up.
- Lot size : optional.
- Threshold Value : Default.
- Timeframe : M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.
- VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
- Works only on computer.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5 message box.