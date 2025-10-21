EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete trading tools with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.


KEY FEATURES :

  1. - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.  
  2. - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy.  
  3. - Reversing Control – Converts winning positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings.  
  4. - Trailing Stop Control – Locks in profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels.  
  5. - Automation Blocker – Temporarily halts automated trading, allowing manual execution via:  
             √ Market Indicator (for trend analysis)  

             √ Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE order controls (for instant trade execution).  


CUSTOMIZED INDICATORS :

  1. Automated Fibonacci retracement levels.
  2. Smart Money Concept SMC Automated (OB,BOS,CHOCH,FVG).
  3. Support and Resistance Levels Automated.
  4. Heiken Ashi Trend Directional.
  5. Price Profiler Automated (VA,POC).
  6. Take Profit and Stop Loss Automated Indicator.
This Panel offers an Economic Calendar Strategy with twenty Countries such as Europe, United-States, Canada, United-Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italia, Spain, Norwegian, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Japan, South-Korea, Brazil, South-Africa, Mexico, Singapore, India, New-Zealand, WorldWide.
IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.


REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : Weltrade.
  • Trading Account Type : Weltrade Pro Account.
  • Currency pair : EURUSD_i.
  • leverage : 1:2000 and up.
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Threshold Value : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.
  • VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
  • Works only on computer.

For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5 message box.


Produits recommandés
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
J’ai le plaisir de présenter un EA qui génère des profits annuels stables. Les images jointes ci-dessous montrent les résultats du backtest sur des données réelles ainsi qu’une vidéo de backtest sur TradingView et MT5. Comment fonctionne l’EA RSI Avancé L’EA RSI Avancé trade sur n’importe quel timeframe. Chaque trade inclut un stop-loss et un take-profit avec un ratio risque/récompense de 1:10. Comment maximiser vos profits avec l’EA RSI Avancé Après avoir acheté l’EA RSI Avancé et laissé une
Volatility 75 Panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This advanced trading panel is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 (1s) Index and Volatility 75 Index  synthetic instruments. It provides a complete automated trading solution with optional money management controls, operating seamlessly in strategy tester environments. The panel includes a built-in automatic indicator at the bottom for real-time market analysis.  Key Features : 1. Automated Trading Strategies:    - Martingale Strategy – Automatically activated w
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Précision de niveau expert avec IA nouvelle génération AlphaGain AI est un Expert Advisor (EA) haut de gamme pour MetaTrader 5, alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle et plus de 10 ans de données historiques pour des signaux fiables et une gestion des risques avancée. Caractéristiques principales : Noyau IA : détecte les figures de chandeliers, zones de volatilité et impulsion du marché ; Entraîné sur 10+ années de données ; Stratégie intelligente d’entrée/sortie : SL/T
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilitaires
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
SolarTrade Suite Theia Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Indicateurs
Intelligence artificielle et réseaux neuronaux entrainables. Indicateur financier SolarTrade Suite - Theia Market Indicator ! Cet indicateur utilise des algorithmes innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs. Votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. L'indicateur de marché SolarTrade Suite - Theia prédit le prix d'un instrument financier plusieurs valeurs à l'avance et affiche ses valeurs sous forme de commentaire dans la fenêtre du terminal. Découvrez nos autres produits de
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicateurs
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Atlantida
Tetiana Akhmedova
Experts
Meet   Atlantida , your intelligent companion crafted to streamline the swing trading experience in today’s dynamic financial markets. Instead of relying on guesswork, Atlantida integrates proven technical indicators—like Moving Averages (MA) and Average True Range (ATR)—to pinpoint strategic entry and exit points, guiding you effortlessly along the market’s prevailing trends. Designed with both simplicity and adaptability in mind, Atlantida allows you to fine-tune essential parameters—such as s
Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — automated trading system Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management techniques. The EA operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader intervention. Main features Market analysis: combination of indicators and filters to identify trading opportunities. Flexibility: adapts to changing market conditions and different volatility levels. Modern order execution types: IOC, FOK, Retur
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Yellow mouse neo   Yellow mouse neo       - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingal
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
BTC Trade Master Pro
Yanlin Wu
Experts
BTC Trade Master Pro is a powerful EA designed to operate on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering a range of features tailored for traders seeking risk control and flexibility in various market conditions. Key Features: No Risk-Amplifying Strategies: BTC Trade Master Pro does not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid strategies. Each trade is a single transaction with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. Built-in Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: Every trade is equipped with both stop-
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilitaires
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilitaires
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitaires
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Utilitaires
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilitaires
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilitaires
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilitaires
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Utilitaires
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitaires
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
ShSH
Raka
1 (1)
Utilitaires
ShSH: an Automated Trading Tool Discover the future of trading with our ShSH an Automated Trading Tool , meticulously designed to harness the unique characteristics of the daily market's volatility . This cutting-edge system leverages the price breakout method , Analizing on market movements during the low-liquidity hours to deliver consistent and reliable results. Core Features: 1. Intraday Market Volatility Mastery: The robot is fine-tuned to detect subtle price patterns and movements unique
Volatility 100 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for Volatility 100 (1s) Index and Volatility 100 Index Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically whe
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilitaires
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitaires
GOLD robot4trade (Édition FTMO-Ready) v1.5 Propulsé par Robot4Trade.com | Renforcé par l’IA & Prêt pour les Challenges Présentation Advanced Forex EA est un robot de trading de nouvelle génération, conçu pour la performance, la stabilité et la compatibilité totale avec les exigences des sociétés de trading à capital (prop firms) comme FTMO, MyForexFunds et d’autres. Ce robot combine des indicateurs classiques et fiables (MA, RSI, ATR) avec une gestion du risque moderne et une protection
EagleFX
Youssef Wajih Saeed I Said It Here
Utilitaires
Résumé EagleFX est un Expert Advisor (EA) entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5, exécutant 24/7 des stratégies de trading algorithmique ultra-précises sur divers instruments. Il supprime toute émotion des décisions, back­teste rigoureusement chaque signal, ajuste dynamiquement les paramètres de risque et exploite des modules mémoires inspirés de l’apprentissage automatique pour optimiser continuellement ses performances. Exécution continue sans émotion Surveillance ininterrompue des prix et
US Market Breakout Robot
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitaires
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to reco
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
Utilitaires
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilitaires
Divergence Sniper EA Logique institutionnelle intelligente – Sans le bruit Ce n’est pas un robot de trading standard pour le retail. Divergence Sniper EA repose sur un concept simple mais puissant : la divergence de prix entre EURUSD et GBPUSD. Il détecte les comportements anormaux entre ces paires corrélées – souvent signe d'une activité institutionnelle cachée – et agit avec précision quand l’opportunité est réelle. Pas de sur-trading. Pas de bruit. Juste des entrées calculées. Une logiqu
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
Utilitaires
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities as  Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage , it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users   to notify and t
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
Fibo Trading Assistant MT5
Wei Bang Wu
Utilitaires
[Regarding Investment Issues]  Question 1:  When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated.  If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a t
Trading Panel for Indices Market
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.45 (195)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Plus de l'auteur
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Volatility 100 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for Volatility 100 (1s) Index and Volatility 100 Index Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically whe
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
Volatility 75 Panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This advanced trading panel is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 (1s) Index and Volatility 75 Index  synthetic instruments. It provides a complete automated trading solution with optional money management controls, operating seamlessly in strategy tester environments. The panel includes a built-in automatic indicator at the bottom for real-time market analysis.  Key Features : 1. Automated Trading Strategies:    - Martingale Strategy – Automatically activated w
Manual Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Indicateurs
INTRODUCTION : This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level). INDICATOR FEATURE : - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve) - Solid Line i
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Automated Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the moment occuring the presence of sudden  strong price movement and open buy or sell trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a Deep Moving Average Indicator , it last triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help us
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities as  Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage , it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users   to notify and t
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
Trading Panel for Indices Market
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis