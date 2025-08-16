Alert Signal Trading MT5

5

The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5

  • Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword
  • All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ...
  • Option to auto open grid orders

How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal here

Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market)


We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service.

PM me if you have any problem. I also provide EA for trading based Tradingview Alert.



Avis 1
Gerard Geilen
294
Gerard Geilen 2025.09.05 07:24 
 

Works flawless, although some settings do need some more explanation. I'd like to motivate the developer to add a bit more detail to the instructional page. However, the software works as it should and even on the 1.0 version can turn an effective indicator in a great EA. News filter included; trailing SL, TP settings are flexible as well. Thanks Trinh, exactly what I was looking for.

Plus de l'auteur
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Copi Trade MT5
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The program is use to copy trading from MT5   to MT4 and MT5  on same   Windows   PC or   VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT5 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on  demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Copi Trade MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on same Windows   PC or VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT4 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here  
Notify To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Forward Alert To Discord
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 4 to discord channel. Parameters Discord url webhook - create webhook on your discord channel. Use multi webhook url - use file to input multi webhook url, with each line, input one link, input symbol before link to send only alert from the symbol to the channel. Example: EURUSD=link1 Forward alert - default true, to forward alert. Send message as caption of screenshot - default true, one message include alert and screenshot  For
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Notify To Telegram
Trinh Dat
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.  Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages. Support full Emoji.  Parameters: Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with com
MT4 to Discord
Trinh Dat
4 (5)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  - Send report Daily, Weekly, Monthly ( must show all history of orders ) Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
MT5 To Discord
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333. - Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol
Flash Copy MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
WhatsApp Copier To MT5
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The product will copy all WhatsApp signal to MT5 ( which you are member).  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats,  image signal. Work with all type of channel or group, work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Support to translate other language to English How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download WhatsAppCopier apps   here Recommend to all: try install demo version from market to your PC/ VPS because some time you maybe have problem with
