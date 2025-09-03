Big Spartan

Last frontier. Spartan is a premium "AI powered indicator" designed to identify the direction of price movements and potential reversal and exhaustion points.

This tool is particularly beneficial for individuals seeking a clearer price movement. It can function as an enhancement to existing trading systems, operate independently, or assist in scalping strategies.

Price $499 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach $1999


Suggested time frame M1

1. Open BUY trades on arrow signal. Open SELL trades at the dynamite signal.

2. Close trades at opposite signal.


MT5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145131?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

