Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4

5

Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts

Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping.

Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here

WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO

VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anchor mode and channels all power into interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.

KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.
  • Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.
  • Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume, estimates intra-bar flow.
  • 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).
  • Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.
  • Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.

WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

  • Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.
  • Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.
  • Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.
  • Encrypted Alert – AES-256.
  • Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.

SUITABLE FOR

Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION

Drag the indicator onto any MT4 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Desktop, mobile push, HTML email and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.*Setup guide: step-by-step blog

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

MetaTrader 4 build 1380+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible

PREMIUM SUPPORT

Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.

*Telegram forwarding is optional.

Avis 1
Legacy212
30
Legacy212 2025.08.13 08:05 
 

After I bought "Version 1.0" it needed some basic modification but the developer was really helpful and fast. As I signed the problem to him with version 1.00, He modified the program within days. The communiaction was seamless and the issues I mentioned were fixed very soon. So 1.10 version now works much better and more reliable. This version can store now the pre-set Anchored VWAPS for specified symbols and other small modifications were finieshed. I recommend the developer.

Produits recommandés
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicateurs
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Bulls Power HTF mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex Bulls Power HTF pour MT4. - L'oscillateur Bulls Power HTF est un filtre idéal pour les entrées d'achat. HTF signifie « unité de temps supérieure ». - Les indicateurs Bulls et Bears Power permettent de mesurer la force des tendances de trading correspondantes. - L'indicateur Bulls Power mesure la force de la position des acheteurs. - L'indicateur Bulls Power HTF est idéal pour les systèmes de trading multi-unités de temps avec des entrées Price Action ou en combinaison a
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
KT Volume Profile MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Volume Profile affiche les données d'accumulation de volume sous forme d'histogramme sur l'axe Y, ce qui permet d'analyser l'activité de trading selon les périodes et les niveaux de prix. Point de Contrôle (POC) dans un Profil de Volume Le POC représente le niveau de prix avec le volume échangé le plus élevé dans l'ensemble du profil. Il est souvent utilisé comme niveau de support/résistance ou comme point de test avant un mouvement directionnel. Fonctionnalités Très facile à utiliser. Glis
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Candle Size with MA
Roman Salivon
Indicateurs
Индикатор отображает High-Low и Open-Close размеры свечей. Также по этим размерам можно построить простые скользящие средние. Линия скользящей средней строится по формуле: Линия MA = MA(Period) * Delta. Чтобы скрыть скользящую среднюю, достаточно установить ее период равным 0. Чтобы собрать статистику по размерам свечей, используйте скрипт Candle Size Stats . ПАРАМЕТРЫ Period_MA_HL: период  усреднения скользящей средней, построенной по размерам  High-Low свечей Delta_MA_HL: множитель для High-
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Indicateur Profil de Volume pour MT4 Obtenez un avantage en trading avec l'indicateur "Profil de Volume" pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Cet outil avancé d'analyse technique vous permet d'identifier avec précision les niveaux clés de support et de résistance basés sur le volume des transactions. Visualisez facilement les zones d'intérêt du marché, où les volumes d'échange sont les plus élevés, et utilisez ces informations pour prendre des décisions de trading plus éclairées. Caractéristiques principale
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The   MarketProfileTPO   indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the   Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for   high-volatility instruments   like   NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD   when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offer
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Un indicateur technique qui calcule ses lectures sur les volumes de transactions. Sous forme d'histogramme, il montre l'accumulation de la force de mouvement de l'instrument de trading. Il dispose de systèmes de calcul indépendants pour les directions haussières et baissières. Fonctionne sur tous les instruments de trading et délais. Peut compléter n’importe quel système commercial. L'indicateur ne redessine pas ses valeurs, les signaux apparaissent sur la bougie actuelle. Il est facile à utilis
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilitaires
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Harvester for creating own strategies
Ivan Frolov
Indicateurs
This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies. It can also sort out already existing strategies. The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems. The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell. The contents of the complex indicator: Indicators Let me know if you
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The   VWAP indicator   is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  -
Pending Orders Levels Seeker
Zhivko Zhelyazkov
Utilitaires
This script is designed for quick and precise placement of pending orders. Just drag and drop it on the chart. Select the position for Open price, TP price and/or SL price. Pending Orders Levels Seeker understands what kind of pending orders you want to place. It warns you if there are incorrect values in Open price, TP price or SL price. Lot can be changed from the panel of the script only at the first launch or if you want to set a new value for it. The script remembers the lot size of the las
TBP All in One
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified. Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window). The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at
Atomic CHoCH BoS Trend Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Indicateurs
Atomic CHOCH BOS Trend Indicator v1.4 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Smart Market Structure Analysis Unlock the power of smart market structure analysis with the Atomic Break of Structure Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of Str
Lotsize Assistance
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicateurs
Assistance aux lots       est un indicateur convivial pour MetaTrader 4 et 5, conçu pour apporter simplicité et précision à votre flux de travail de trading. Il ajoute une intuition       ACHETER       et       VENDRE       boutons, ainsi qu'un       taille du lot       champ de saisie directement sur le graphique, vous permettant de calculer et de visualiser rapidement le Ratio de votre transaction (RR Ratio). Lorsque vous cliquez sur le       Acheter       ou       Vendre       bouton, l'indi
Quantum Tick Volumes Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT4 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Key Features and Advantages of VWAP 1. It Shows the "True Price" or "Consensus Price" This is its most important feature. While a Simple Moving Average (MA) gives equal weight to every price, VWAP tells us what the average price really is, based on where the majority of money (volume) agreed to trade. Example: If the price of 100 had 1,000,000 shares traded, but the price of 101 only had 100 shares traded... VWAP will give significantly more weight to the 100 price. 2. It
SData
Victor Golovkov
Indicateurs
Сигнальный индикатор "SDATA" рассчитывается на основе стандартного отклонения от простой средней скользящей пропорционально среднеквадратичному отклонению. Настройки индикатора: Data bars - количество баров для рассчета Deviation Data - среднеквадратичное отклонение Smooth Data - сглаживание данных Code Arrow Buy - код значка на покупку Color Arrow Buy - цвет значка на покупку Code Arrow Sell - код значка на продажу Color Arrow Sell - цвет значка на продажу В момент инициализации индикатора (при
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicateurs
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur VR Grid est conçu pour créer une grille graphique avec des paramètres définis par l'utilisateur. Contrairement à la grille standard , VR Grid est utilisée pour créer des niveaux circulaires . Selon le choix de l'utilisateur, le pas entre les niveaux ronds peut être arbitraire. De plus, contrairement à d'autres indicateurs et utilitaires, VR Grid maintient la position de la grille même lorsque la période de temps change ou que le terminal est redémarré. Les paramètres, les fichiers d
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicateurs
Anchored VWAP avec Dynamic Risk Assistant   est un puissant outil d'analyse technique qui calcule le prix moyen pondéré par le volume (VWAP) à partir d'un point sélectionné par l'utilisateur sur le graphique. Cela permet aux traders d'ancrer le calcul sur tout événement significatif du marché (comme une cassure, un swing haut ou bas, une publication de résultats ou un impact majeur sur les nouvelles) pour analyser le comportement des prix et du volume avec précision. Assistant de risque dynamiq
Double Wave
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicateurs
Double Wave applies standard indicators, volatility, volume and a number of custom approaches allowing for efficient combination of all mentioned tools. The indicator allows you to define possible price reversal points both in the direction of a trend (preferable) and against it. Also the indicator assists in determining the trend and visualizes it by displaying a histogram. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launch
Value Chart Probability
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
A MetaTrader 4 indicator is a tool used in the MT4 trading platform to help traders analyze price data. It uses mathematical formulas based on price, volume, or time to show patterns or trends on a chart. Indicators can help traders decide when to buy or sell by showing possible entry and exit points. There are many types, such as trend indicators, oscillators, and volume tools. Traders can also create custom indicators to suit their strategies and improve their trading decisions.
Spread with Alert
Armen Mkrtchyan
Indicateurs
All traders wait until the market calms down and only after that will they enter the market. They look at the monitor all the time. Now you no longer need to follow this, your best assistant will do it for you. You go about your usual business and calmly wait for the signal. And as soon as the spread reaches the value you set, you will receive an instant notification on your phone.
Price CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description Price CD LTB (Price Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a innovative universal analytical bulls indicator of convergence/divergence between financial instruments. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price of main financial instrument and other financial instruments simultaneously. Users can s
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro - Your Ultimate Hidden Trade Management Tool! Manage your trades like a pro! The   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro   EA is specifically designed for traders who seek advanced control over their positions without revealing their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to the broker. This powerful utility helps you stay ahead by providing comprehensive hidden trade management solutions, intuitive visuals, and professional risk management. This Utility is currently offered
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicateurs
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? Check the author's profile for more tools Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut losses, automatically. Focus on your
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Elevate your trading analysis with the   Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator , a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s innovative vision, this indicator enhances traditional Pivot Point analysis with a unique calculation method to identify reversal points, trend extensions, and support/resistance levels. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it is ideal for traders seeking reliable market insights with minimal effort. Key Features Advanced Pivot Calculat
FREE
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicateurs
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicateurs
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Auto Symbol Switcher (MT5) — Watchlist Rotator for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher (MetaTrader 5) is a utility panel that automatically cycles your chart through a selected list of symbols. It suits multi-asset workflows across Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and Contracts for Difference ( CFDs ). The tool is navigation-only —it does not place or manage trades. Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here Terminology note: User Interface ( UI ), Market Watch ( MW ), Expert Advisor ( EA ),
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 — Smart Market Watch Cycler & Chart Navigator Auto Symbol Switcher (MT4) is a lightweight, GUI-based utility that automatically rotates your chart across a curated list of symbols. It’s built for discretionary traders, scalpers, and analysts who want a clean workflow to scan markets quickly without juggling watchlists. No trading operations are performed—this tool focuses purely on chart navigation and symbol management . Full User Guide    –  Need MT5?   Click here
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? Check the author's profile for more tools Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade smarter — Automate your exit strate
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Core Features Auto SL to Entry – Set SL to breakeven automatically o
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5 : L'Expert Advisor ultime pour suivre les tendances sur le marché Forex Aperçu : Présentation du GoldenTrend Master MT5, un outil de trading indispensable pour les investisseurs à la recherche de précision et de fiabilité sur le marché dynamique du Forex. Doté d'un algorithme robuste de suivi des tendances, cet Expert Advisor (EA) vous assure de saisir les meilleures opportunités de profit tout en minimisant les risques. Signaux de compte réel:   https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Trading Automatisé AI MT5 : Votre Partenaire Intelligent pour le Succès sur le Forex Vue d'ensemble: Bienvenue dans le futur du trading Forex avec le Trading Automatisé AI MT5, votre allié ultime en trading. Ce Conseiller Expert (EA) est une merveille d'intelligence artificielle, conçu pour simplifier votre expérience de trading. S'intégrant sans effort à votre graphique, il fonctionne avec une simplicité et une efficacité remarquables sur les paires XAU, EUR et GBP, compatible avec n'importe q
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Green Wave EA – Versatile Swing Trading for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tai
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram EA – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight yet powerful utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to your Telegram app. Whether you're trading manually, running EAs, or managing a signal channel, this tool ensures you never miss a key market event — with full control over how and when messages are sent. Receive smart Telegram alerts for trade entries, exits, SL/TP changes, and more — with optional dela
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account types and brokers, and it does not open trades – only adjusts SL on existing market positions. Main Fea
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro - Your Ultimate Hidden Trade Management Tool! Manage your trades like a pro! The Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro EA is specifically designed for traders who seek advanced control over their positions without revealing their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to the broker. This powerful utility helps you stay ahead by providing comprehensive hidden trade management solutions, intuitive visuals, and professional risk management. This Utility is currently offered und
Filtrer:
Legacy212
30
Legacy212 2025.08.13 08:05 
 

After I bought "Version 1.0" it needed some basic modification but the developer was really helpful and fast. As I signed the problem to him with version 1.00, He modified the program within days. The communiaction was seamless and the issues I mentioned were fixed very soon. So 1.10 version now works much better and more reliable. This version can store now the pre-set Anchored VWAPS for specified symbols and other small modifications were finieshed. I recommend the developer.

The Hung Ngo
3522
Réponse du développeur The Hung Ngo 2025.08.13 08:20
Thank you for your detailed review and for trusting my work! I’m glad version 1.10 works well for you. I’m already working on more improvements — happy trading!
Répondre à l'avis