Connect MEXC Spot And Futures to MT5 Service

MEXC Spot & Futures Expert MetaTrader 5

The MEXC Spot and Futures Expert for MT5 delivers live cryptocurrency charts from MEXC exchange’s Spot and Futures markets directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes MT5’s WebRequest functionality along with MEXC’s official API to stream real-time pricing data.

It functions solely as a data interface between the MEXC exchange and MT5 — and does not support trade execution.



MEXC Spot and Futures Expert Specifications in MT5

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Market Type Cryptocurrency





Overview of the MEXC Spot and Futures Expert in MT5

To establish a connection between MEXC and MetaTrader 5, this expert uses the WebRequest protocol as the communication bridge. Users are required to manually enable this setting and whitelist the MEXC Spot and Futures API URLs, allowing the terminal to access external data servers.





Activating WebRequest and Connecting MEXC to MT5



To enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5 and connect to MEXC, follow these steps:

Open MT5, click on the "Tools" menu, and select "Options" Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab Check the box labeled "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Add the following URLs in the input field:

Spot API URL: https://api.mexc.com

Futures API URL: https://contract.mexc.com





How to Add MEXC Symbols in MT5

To view live charts from MEXC Spot and Futures markets, you need to add the relevant symbols to the Market Watch panel:

Press Ctrl + U to open the Symbols window Click on the "Custom" tab, navigate to the (MEXC/F&S) folder, and double-click on your desired symbols to add them In the Market Watch panel, right-click on the symbol and choose "Chart Window"

Note:

· Spot symbols are identified by the suffix (S.MC)

· Futures symbols carry the suffix (F.MC)

· All symbol-specific data is visible under the "Expert" tab in MT5





Settings Panel for the MEXC Spot and Futures Expert in MT5

Key settings available in the MEXC Spot and Futures Expert include:

Candle Count to Download (min = 300, max = 10,000):

Defines the number of candles retrieved from MEXC’s API for each chart (minimum 300).

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count:

When enabled, ensures that all open charts of the same symbol display the same number of candles.

Note:

If this setting is active, charts for the same symbol (e.g., BTC/USDT) are labeled as BTC+, BTC++, etc., and each will independently fetch identical candle counts. Every timeframe downloads its own dedicated data. If the setting is disabled, higher timeframe charts will source their candles from the lower timeframe chart.





Conclusion

The MEXC Spot and Futures Kit Expert for MT5 provides real-time charting of cryptocurrency assets using official MEXC API data. Though it doesn’t allow for direct trade execution, it acts as an effective visual analysis tool, displaying live Spot and Futures price data in the MT5 terminal.