Connect KuCoin Spot MT5 Service
- Utilitaires
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Connect KuCoin Spot Expert MetaTrader 5
The KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5 is designed to instantly transfer live prices from the KuCoin Spot market to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
This tool allows traders to monitor real-time price data directly within MetaTrader and utilize its analytical tools for deeper market analysis. This Expert functions as a data interface, transferring live cryptocurrency price data from the KuCoin Spot market to MT5 without executing any trades.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Technical Specifications Table KuCoin Spot Connect Service to MT5
The following table outlines the specifications of the KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5:
|
Category
|
Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
-
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
-
|
Market Type
|
Cryptocurrency
KuCoin Spot Connect Expert MT5 at a Glance
To receive real-time market data from KuCoin servers, the KuCoin Spot Connect Expert MT5 must connect to the data source via the internet using the HTTP protocol. This communication is handled within MetaTrader 5 through the WebRequest capability.
Steps to Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5
To configure WebRequest, follow these steps:
- In the top menu of MetaTrader 5, click on "Tools"
- From the dropdown menu, select "Options"
- Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab
- Enable the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- In the input box, enter the following address: (https://api.kucoin.com)
Adding KuCoin Spot Market Symbols
To view the live chart of a specific cryptocurrency from the KuCoin Spot market in MT5, the desired symbol must first be added to the Market Watch panel. After applying the Expert to the platform, follow these steps:
- In MetaTrader 5, press the "Ctrl + U" shortcut
- In the Symbols section, navigate to the KuCoin/Spot folder
- From the list, locate your desired symbol and double-click it to add it to the Market Watch list
- Close the window, then double-click the symbol in the Market Watch panel to open it on the chart
Note: Added symbols will also appear in the Expert section.
Settings KuCoin Spot Connect to MT5
The settings panel of the Connect KuCoin Spot Service to MT5 is as follows:
• Candle count to download (min=100, max=10000): Specifies the number of candles to load when the Expert is executed
• One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: If enabled, and the same symbol is opened in multiple charts, the number of displayed candles will be the same across all charts
Note:
When the "One Symbol Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" option is enabled, opening multiple charts of the same symbol, such as "SOL/USDT," results in sequential symbols like SOL+, SOL++, etc., being appended to each chart's name.
In this mode, all charts maintain an equal number of candles, and each timeframe fetches its price data independently from the server.
If this option is disabled, higher timeframes derive their data from lower timeframes, eliminating the need for separate data requests to the server.
Conclusion
The KuCoin Spot Connect Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized tool for displaying real-time cryptocurrency prices from the KuCoin Spot market directly within MT5. This trading tool only retrieves live data through KuCoin's official API and does not open any positions.
The fetched data is presented as accurate, configurable charts within MetaTrader.