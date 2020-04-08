Auto Trend Lines Indicator MT4

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator (ATL) is one of the pivot point and fractal indicators available for MetaTrader 4. This tool automatically draws trend lines based on three distinct timeframes:
• Long Term – Orange color
• Medium Term – Green color
• Short Term – Gray color

Using the zigzag pattern to connect the most recent highs and lows, the ATL Indicator calculates and draws trend lines based on the selected timeframes. This helps traders more efficiently and accurately identify key market trends and price levels.

Auto Trend Lines Indicator Table

Category

Bands and Channels – Support and Resistance – Pivot Points and Fractals

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Continuation – Reversal

Timeframe

15 Minutes – 30 Minutes – 1 Hour – 4 Hours

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

Forex – Cryptocurrencies – Indices

 

Indicator at a Glance

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator is an advanced analysis tool designed to identify market trends. By using zigzag lines across different timeframes, the indicator plots three types of trend lines, giving traders a clearer perspective on short-, medium-, and long-term market movements.

This multi-timeframe analysis helps traders make more informed and targeted trading decisions.

 

Bullish Trend

In the 5-minute Gold chart, the ATL successfully displays two ascending channels. Through analyzing and drawing trend lines across both short-term and long-term timeframes, the indicator reveals the underlying market trend in these periods. This multi-timeframe perspective enables traders to perform deeper technical analysis and execute trades with greater confidence.

 

Bearish Trend

On the 1-hour EUR/USD chart, the ATL has drawn three descending channels. By evaluating price action across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes, the indicator clearly illustrates the bearish market structure. As shown in the chart, the price reacts to these drawn lines, moving within the defined channels.

This allows traders to identify key support and resistance zones and plan more strategic entries and exits.

 

Auto Trend Lines Indicator Settings

The indicator includes a wide range of customizable settings:

Long Term Zig Zag Line Properties:

    • Show Long Term Zig Zag Line: Enable or disable the line.
    • Pivot Period: Set the pivot period for the long-term zigzag.
    • Line Style: Choose the visual style (e.g., dash, dot).
    • Line Color: Define the color (e.g., orange).
    • Line Width: Adjust line thickness.

Long Term Trend Line Properties:

    • Show Long Term Trend Line: Enable or disable.
    • Trend Line Color: Choose the color.

 

Medium Term Zig Zag Line Properties:

    • Show Medium Term Zig Zag Line: Enable or disable.
    • Pivot Period: Set the period.
    • Line Style: Choose the style.
    • Line Color: Define the color (e.g., green).
    • Line Width: Adjust the width.

Medium Term Trend Line Properties:

    • Show Medium Term Trend Line: Enable or disable.
    • Trend Line Color: Choose the color.

Short Term Zig Zag Line Properties:

    • Show Short Term Zig Zag Line: Enable or disable.
    • Pivot Period: Set the pivot period.
    • Line Style: Select the style.
    • Line Color: Define the color (e.g., gray).
    • Line Width: Adjust line thickness.

Short Term Trend Line Properties:

    • Show Short Term Trend Line: Enable or disable.
    • Trend Line Color: Set the desired color.

 

Conclusion

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator (ATL) is a powerful tool in the bands and channels category for MetaTrader 4. It automatically visualizes bullish and bearish trends, helping traders identify trend directions and price reaction levels with ease.

One of its key strengths is the ability to draw trend lines and price channels across three different timeframes, providing a well-rounded perspective of market conditions. This capability helps traders enhance the accuracy of their strategies and make better-informed trading decisions.

Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 3 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers modèles harmoniques disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace / version MT5 . Indicateur gratuit: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol : les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend : haussière ou baissière Pattern : type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry: prix d'entrée SL: prix du stop loss TP1: 1er prix de prise de profi
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
SSM ZakopiecFX Follow The Trend
ROBERT URBANSKI
4.68 (25)
Indicateurs
Découvrez le secret pour réussir le trading Forex avec notre indicateur MT4 personnalisé! Strategy with RangeBars https://youtu.be/jBaDCAPTtHc Vous êtes-vous déjà demandé comment réussir sur le marché du Forex, gagnant régulièrement des bénéfices tout en minimisant les risques? Voici la réponse que vous avez recherchée! Permettez-nous d'introduire notre indicateur MT4 propriétaire qui révolutionnera votre approche du trading. Polyvalence unique Notre indicateur est spécialement conçu pour les
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicateurs
La combinaison des niveaux de tendance et de panne dans un seul système. Un algorithme d'indicateur avancé filtre le bruit du marché, détermine la tendance, les points d'entrée, ainsi que les niveaux de sortie possibles. Les signaux indicateurs sont enregistrés dans un module statistique, qui vous permet de sélectionner les outils les plus appropriés, montrant l'efficacité de l'historique des signaux. L'indicateur calcule les marques Take Profit et Stop Loss. Manuel et instruction ->   Ici   /
