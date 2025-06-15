Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4

Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping.

Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test.

It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market conditions, and executes trades based on predefined rules with risk control in place. The system is capable of operating on M15 and M30 timeframes, and includes settings for trade filtering, session management, and optional martingale logic.

Main Features:

Designed for BTCUSD, EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD)

Works best on M15 or M30 timeframe

Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

Input option for Martingale multiplier (1.5x recommended)

Time-based trading filter to avoid volatile sessions

Limited number of trades per day for risk control

No grid or arbitrage; trades are executed based on trend and volume signals

Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

Easy to set up and lightweight on system resources

Recommended Settings:

Use on BTCUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD charts

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Use VPS for stable execution

Inputs include:

Lot size

Stop loss and take profit

Martingale multiplier

Magic number

Maximum number of trades per day

Session time filters

Buy/Sell direction control

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal



This EA is suitable for users who prefer stable, low-drawdown scalping strategies focused on trending market conditions. For best results, use recommended pairs and settings, and run the EA on a reliable VPS



