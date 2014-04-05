Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
- Indicateurs
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Version: 8.0
- Activations: 10
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5
Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns.
Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ, or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs, this indicator adapts intelligently across various conditions.
Recommended Usage:
-
Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute)
-
Assets: BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ, Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major Forex pairs
-
Best for: Scalping, intraday trend reversals, and swing trading setups
Key Benefits:
-
Precise reversal zone identification
-
AI-powered trend recognition
-
Works across crypto, indices, metals, and currencies
-
Enhances risk-reward accuracy with real-time signals
Bring institutional-grade reversal insight to your trading with Reversal AI Alpha Trend.