Vanigan Gold pro Mt4
- Experts
- Nissar Ahmed
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Overview
Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading.
Key Features
✅ Smart Trading: EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation
✅ Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing with margin protection
✅ Account Safety: Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits
✅ Professional Tools: News filter, session control, trailing stops
✅ Error-Free: Zero compilation warnings, robust error handling
✅ Universal: Compatible with all MT4 brokers and instruments
Technical Highlights
• Multi-timeframe confluence analysis
• Pre-trade margin validation (prevents Error 134)
• Intelligent lot sizing based on account risk
• Break-even and trailing stop management
• Session-based trading with news avoidance
• Comprehensive logging and error recovery
Professional Applications
• Live trading on major forex pairs and commodities
• Portfolio diversification across multiple instruments
• Risk management training and education
• Institutional fund management automation
Target Markets
SUITABLE FOR, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and other major instruments across M5-H4 timeframes.
Version 1.01 - Production ready for professional deployment.
TEST WITH PAPER TRADING AND ANALYZE PARAMETERS AND TRADE IN REAL
- ++++ HAPPY PROFITABLE TRADING ++++++++