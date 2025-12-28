Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
- Experts
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Version: 2.24
- Mise à jour: 29 décembre 2025
- Activations: 10
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA is optimized for intraday trading, works without martingale or grid strategies, and is suitable for both backtesting and live trading environments.
🔹 Key Features (Concise)
-
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Quantitative & rule-based trade logic
-
Adaptive market condition filtering
-
Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit management
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Works on MetaTrader 5
-
Supports backtesting on Every Tick / Real Ticks
🔹 Recommended Settings (Optional Section)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15 / M30 (as per optimization)
-
Recommended minimum balance: As per broker requirements
The backtest results are amazing. Hope it does just as well in real trading too. Support's quick and on point. Thanks Vyom!