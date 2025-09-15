All In One Divergence Indicator MT4
All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful analytical utility tailored for spotting divergence patterns across various price charts. This MT4-based tool enables traders to pinpoint potential turning points in the market with minimal effort.
Equipped with eight integrated oscillators—including RSI, CCI, and other momentum-based indicators—this divergence tool offers immediate visual trading cues directly on the price action.
All In One Divergence Indicator Features
Explore the standout features of this tool in the summary below:
|
Category
|
Oscillator - Signal Generator - Forecast Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Leading - Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Day Trading
|
Market
|
Universal: Crypto - Forex - Stocks
Indicator Overview
This advanced MetaTrader 4 oscillator autonomously scans for both hidden and standard divergences, overlaying them directly onto your chart interface. By default, the tool is configured to track divergence using the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and supports operation across any selected timeframe.
- Blue lines denote bullish divergence
- Pink lines represent bearish divergence
Behavior in Bullish Trends
In an upward market setup, the indicator panel flags a bullish divergence and activates a buy signal. Confirmation can be observed through increasing green histogram bars and a movement above the zero line, signaling added confirmation for entry.
Behavior in Bearish Trends
On a 5-minute AUD/JPY chart, once the indicator detects a bearish divergence, the downtrend begins to unfold. The growing intensity of red bars can serve as a confirming indicator of strengthening downward momentum.
All In One Divergence Indicator Settings
The adjustable configuration parameters are listed below:
- Type Of Indicator: Selection of divergence engine
- Number of candles for Pivots calculation: Defines the pivot range
- Maximum/Minimum distance between pivots: Controls detection sensitivity
- Number of divergences from pivot: Sets how many divergences to detect
- Indicator Line Break Count: Indicator lines confirming divergence
- Shift: Price displacement value
- Sell Divergence: Color for bearish divergence display
- Buy Divergence: Color for bullish divergence display
- Width: Line width settings
- RSI Period: Relative Strength Index parameter
- Applied price: Price source for indicator inputs
- CCI Period: Commodity Channel Index parameter
- MACD Inputs: MACD setup values
- Fast/Slow EMA: Moving average speed configuration
- Signal SMA: Signal line period
- STOCHASTIC Inputs: Stochastic oscillator tuning
- K / D Periods: Sensitivity and smoothing values
- Slowing: Controls smoothing of stochastic
- OBV / CMF Inputs: Volume-based indicator settings
- Used Periods: Timeframe selection for analysis
- Type Of Volumes: Choice of volume data
- TSI Inputs: Settings for the True Strength Index
- TSI smoothing period 1: Primary smoothing
- TSI smoothing period 2: Secondary smoothing
- Price: Source of input for TSI calculations
Conclusion
The All In One Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a robust solution for detecting divergence-based market shifts with high precision. By combining several oscillator signals and automating the detection of both regular and hidden divergence setups, this indicator enhances technical analysis for traders across all financial markets.