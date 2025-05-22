Xmaster Formula Indicator for MT4

Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The xhmaster formula indicator combines the functionality of Moving Average and MACD indicators. This advanced tool allows traders to better analyze the direction and strength of trends. It provides clear entry signals using green and red arrows, aiding decision making for traders.





Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Specifications Table

Here’s the specifications table for the xhmaster formula indicator:

Category Volatility - Bands and Channels - Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Markets All Markets

xhmaster formula indicator Overview

This indicator offers a visual representation of market trends via green and red arrows. A green arrow signifies an upward price movement, while a red arrow signals a downward trend. These indicators assist traders in identifying entry points with confidence.

Uptrend Conditions

The price chart of Gold (XAU/USD) on the 4-hour timeframe is displayed below. A green arrow indicates an uptrend and signals a trend reversal. In such market conditions, traders can interpret the green arrow as an Entry Signal and consider opening a Buy position to capitalize on the anticipated upward movement.

Downtrend Conditions

In the 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the red arrow highlights a trend reversal and indicates a downtrend. This provides traders with an opportunity to open sell positions.

Indicator Settings

Image below outlines the default configuration options for the xhmaster formula indicator

Display settings

· Chart-theme: Chart theme.

Indicator settings

· Alert-on: Enable alerts;

· Alert-sound: Sound alert;

· Alert-email: Email alert.

Conclusion

The xhmaster formula indicator MT4 (2025) seamlessly integrates Moving Average and MACD features, delivering accurate entry and exit signals through color coded arrows. It is particularly effective for day and swing trading, helping traders pinpoint trends and optimize their strategies.