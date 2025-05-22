Xmaster Formula Indicator for MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.3
Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The xhmaster formula indicator combines the functionality of Moving Average and MACD indicators. This advanced tool allows traders to better analyze the direction and strength of trends. It provides clear entry signals using green and red arrows, aiding decision making for traders.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Xmaster (XhMaster) Formula Specifications Table
Here’s the specifications table for the xhmaster formula indicator:
|
Category
|
Volatility - Bands and Channels - Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation - Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
All Markets
xhmaster formula indicator Overview
This indicator offers a visual representation of market trends via green and red arrows. A green arrow signifies an upward price movement, while a red arrow signals a downward trend. These indicators assist traders in identifying entry points with confidence.
Uptrend Conditions
The price chart of Gold (XAU/USD) on the 4-hour timeframe is displayed below. A green arrow indicates an uptrend and signals a trend reversal. In such market conditions, traders can interpret the green arrow as an Entry Signal and consider opening a Buy position to capitalize on the anticipated upward movement.
Downtrend Conditions
In the 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the red arrow highlights a trend reversal and indicates a downtrend. This provides traders with an opportunity to open sell positions.
Indicator Settings
Image below outlines the default configuration options for the xhmaster formula indicator
Display settings
· Chart-theme: Chart theme.
Indicator settings
· Alert-on: Enable alerts;
· Alert-sound: Sound alert;
· Alert-email: Email alert.
Conclusion
The xhmaster formula indicator MT4 (2025) seamlessly integrates Moving Average and MACD features, delivering accurate entry and exit signals through color coded arrows. It is particularly effective for day and swing trading, helping traders pinpoint trends and optimize their strategies.