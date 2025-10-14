Super Ichi
- Indicateurs
- Sinan Durkan
- Version: 1.1
What is the Super Ichi Indicator?
Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals.
What Does It Do?
Dual-Level Trend Analysis: Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines
Automatic Signal Generation: Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points
Real-Time Alert System: Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur
Dynamic Support/Resistance: Creates smart levels that adapt to volatility
Features and Functions
Adjustable Parameters:
Tenkan length and multiplier
Kijun length and multiplier
Enable/disable alerts option
Visual Elements:
Blue Tenkan line
Orange Kijun line
Circular markers at crossover points
Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on all timeframes
Advantages
Versatile Analysis: Combines two different indicator methodologies
Early Warning System: Quickly detects trend changes
User-Friendly: Provides clear and understandable signals
Customizable: Can be optimized according to trader's strategy
Time-Saving: Reduces the need for manual analysis
Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.0
Platform: MetaTrader 4