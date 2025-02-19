Hedging trading system

5

Trading system "Hedging trading system" (hereinafter referred to as the Robot).To ensure the safety of your funds, the Robot has an automatic "Deposit Protection" function.

The robot contains more than 30 trading functions for manual trading , as well as 2 options for auto trading:

1. Auto trading with a fixed lot of 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD , EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Auto trading by lot, with calculation by free margin, for the same 7 currency pairs .

This Robot is designed for online trading on the FOREX market. You can trade in automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes, with reliable automatic protection of your capital. The Robot uses both virtual take profit and stop loss, and setting them in a real version. At the same time, a complex mechanism for choosing an entry into the market is used, combined with a trend-following strategy.

This application is an active graphical trading panel (hereinafter referred to as the Panel):

The panel consists of informational statistical tables, data entry windows and functional buttons for managing auto trading and manual trading.

1. Robot start menu - Screenshot pos. 1 , decoding of information about actions when installing the Robot on the chart is given below.

2. Full image of the Panel opened on the chart - Screenshot pos. 2;

3. Shortened image of the Panel, without graphic objects and with partial limitation of statistics - Screenshot pos. 3.

4. Image of informational statistical tables of trading history on a real account  Screenshot pos. 6 .

This Robot can be used both for fully automatic trading in two variants, and for manual trading according to your strategy. For fully automatic trading, the input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and set-files are not needed.

When using this program for trading in practice, there is no need to open the Robot input parameters, since all actions can be performed on an open chart, using graphic buttons, and the parameters of variables can be changed by adjusting the values in the Panel data entry windows.

Examples of practical use of the Robot:

Example 1: Visually the program is shown in operation on a real account chart XAUUSD. In this video you will see the Trading History Table. ( Video clip on YouTube ).   After watching the video, pay attention to the result of automatic trading on the XAUUSD instrument. The result is recorded in the frame with the Trading History Table.

Example 2: Result of capital preservation by the Robot on a real account on the XAUUSD chart:   Screenshot pos. 4 .

Example 3: Result of capital preservation by the Robot on a real account on the USDJPY chart:   Screenshot pos. 5 .

Example 4: Robot trading report on Strategy Tester on XAUUSD chart:       Screenshot pos. 7 .

Note: For practical trading, this program can be used on a demo or real account, only after purchase. You can view the downloaded demo version on the Strategy Tester. This can be done using any currency pair, but for clarity, use pairs from the above listed   7 currency pairs. The installation instructions for the Strategy Tester are given below.

I answer questions from program clients:

Question:

Could you please tell us more about the work and the principle of capital protection?
I'm looking for a safe robot that I can trust with large deposits without fear that everything will disappear in an instant.

Answer:

1. This program, when using the autotrading mode, calculates the safe volume of lots of both market and pending positions, based on the deposit load percentage, taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk, using virtual take profit and stop loss.  

2. After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, select the desired trading mode in the graphical trading panel: if trading manually, press the [Arm] button (hand), but market and limit positions will not be opened automatically. Autotrading Option 1 is enabled by pressing the {LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] buttons, and autotrading Option 2 is enabled by pressing the [MM] and [Virtual_Take] buttons .

3. Then enable the "Deposit protection" function. To start the function and save your investments, set the desired amount for the automatic start of this function and the Insurance amount in the account currency in the corresponding windows, and click the buttons: [StartProtection] and [Insurance]. When the current profit reaches the set value, a banner will appear on the chart and a mark will turn on - a vertical green line, which will visually indicate from what moment the protection mode of your funds was enabled. At the same time, while the profit has not yet been received, it is necessary to enable capital protection by automatically limiting losses - by setting the risk % of the amount of own funds or setting a real stop loss in points. In the percentage window, set the possible loss in percent, for example 20 and click the buttons [Risk%] and [On.Risk%] or in the stop loss window set the desired amount in points and click the button [On.SL].

In the future,   when the current Profit reaches the specified starting volume, when the function has already been automatically activated   "Deposit protection", turn off the buttons [Risk%], [On.Risk%] or [On.SL] and {Clear] to remove the stop loss. After that, your investments will be securely saved.

Briefly about this:

When the current Profit reaches the value of the starting amount   automatic "Deposit protection" that we set during setup, the program continuously monitors it and compares it with the previously set Insurance amount. If the current Profit amount becomes less than the Insurance amount, all open positions on the chart will be automatically closed, only for this symbol. In this case, the current account balance is saved, plus the Insurance amount, and the Robot is automatically removed from the chart.

That's it, your funds are saved with the bonus: you can continue trading by installing the Robot on the chart again . You can see how it works below ( Video clip on YouTube ) .

I recommend starting auto trading in a safe medium-term mode on TF :   H1 and you will have profit. Be patient, do not rush with quick incomes, everything has its time.

Installation and configuration on the Strategy Tester.

In the Strategy Tester settings:

1. Install 7 Currency Pairs on the Strategy Tester one by one:

    XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Check the box in the Visualization window;

3. Model: All ticks.

4. Set the date range.

5. Set the spread:

for EURUSD or USDJPY — “2” (for 4-digits), — “Current”   (for 5 characters);

for EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF — “3” (for 4-digits), — “Current”   (for 5 characters);

for XAUUSD   - "Current"   (for 5 characters).

6.   For all Timeframe H1 and deposit volume not less than 1000.

7. Click the "Start" button.

Note:

1. To speed up the work   in the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch in the properties - Use_Graphics = false.

2. When checking the program on the Tester, to see how the "Deposit Protection" works, set the desired amount for the expert in the properties   Start this function - parameter "StartSave_Depo" and the Insurance amount parameter - "SizeSave_Depo", and switch Use_SizeSave_Depo = true.

After these settings are done, you will see automated trading in the Strategy Tester, using a virtual take profit. I think you will like this example.

How   "Deposit protection" works , you can see it in   video clip on YouTube .

Brief description

• Platform: MetaTrader 4. Account type: Hedge.

• Works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes.

• For automated trading: TF preferably H1,   leverage = 1:200 or more, lot volume is calculated taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk.

• For trading on cent accounts, a deposit of 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Robot, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

• Optimized for auto trading on 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

• For trading in automatic mode, virtual take profit and stop loss are used (this can also be done in manual trading).

• In manual mode, any currency pairs.

 Trading hours: 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday.   Time can be changed with the [Time_Mode] button using the built-in graphical trading panel .

Risk manager.

Capital Preservation Guarantees:

• Automatic saving of investments and profits. Screenshot pos. 4 .

• Limiting losses within the limits of the profit received. Screenshot pos. 5 .

• Limit losses manually by setting stop loss in points or automatically in % risk (virtual stop loss).


Features of the program in the multi-currency mode of autotrading

The Robot's ability is noteworthy when several currency pairs are used for autotrading in one terminal. The Robot effectively manages transactions with several currency pairs (listed below) in one terminal, minimizes risks by quickly adjusting lot sizes and closing positions, fixing profits. Trading decisions on one pair remain isolated from others, avoiding interactions that can disrupt their trading algorithm. If all pairs work in one terminal, the program performs individual performance monitoring: for each pair, the risk is automatically reduced if the load on the account deposit increases and vice versa. The Robot stands out for its fast scalping method, using   high frequency trading to make a profit on shorter time frames.

Installing the Robot in various auto-trading modes.

After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, in the Panel, select the desired trading mode: if manual trading, click the [Arm] button   (hand), while market and limit positions will not be opened automatically.

1. If you choose autotrading with a fixed lot, then press the buttons [LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take].

2. If you select automatic lot trading with calculation based on free margin , then press the [MM] and [Virtual_Take] buttons.

In two variants of autotrading, input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD and set files are not needed.

The choice of the autotrading option is performed as follows:

First, we give preference to accounts with 5-digit quotes, thus obtaining more accurate profit fixation. Then, in one MT4 terminal, we open the selected charts and set all the listed 7 currency pairs on them or at our choice. Beforehand, on each open chart you need to set the time frame value — H1.

      It should be noted that positions will be opened if there is a trading signal on the "Signal-->" icon: TradeBuy or TradeSell. Positions will not be opened if the signal is NULL. In addition, the terminal time must be within the time range, start and end of trading values set near the [Time_Mode] button.

Option 1: Autotrading, with optimized input parameters for 7 currency pairs: after installing the Robot on the corresponding charts, these tools are activated by pressing the [LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] buttons.

Option 2:   Auto trading by lot with calculation by free margin , then press the buttons [MM] and [Virtual_Take].

These options, under certain conditions, can be combined with the inclusion of limit orders BuyLim, SellLim and trail, press the button [Trail.Tip>1]. In the corresponding data entry windows, you can change the start and step values of the trail, as well as changing the variable values in the window {LOT] or [Risk%] and fix it by pressing this button . But this will already be semi-automatic trading and the trader takes responsibility for the results on himself.


If we trade in the medium-term round-the-clock mode on TF H1, then   we set the Robot for each selected instrument . This is a conservative style, which produces a small but stable result of 10% monthly, no control over trading operations is required.

• In fully automated trading, it is not recommended to make adjustments to the Robot's operation, even in cases of drawdown. Since, in the long term, the Robot is guaranteed to come out of the drawdown with a positive result. So the trader needs to be patient and not rush to get quick income. Especially in periods of low market volatility, drawdowns can last for several days.

• When trading in automatic mode, in order to get good long-term results, we suggest withdrawing 50% of the profit already received monthly. In this trading mode, the monthly income is from 10% of your investments.

Assigning unique numbers for automated trading :

For instruments used in automated trading, fixed values of unique numbers are set by default, which should not be used in trading in the future.

AutoMagic List:

EURUSD=10;

EURJPY=20;

USDCAD=30;

GBPUSD=40;

USDJPY=50;

USDCHF=60;

XAUUSD=70.

The assignment of unique numbers in manual trading mode is given below.

Assigning unique numbers in manual trading mode:

  After installing the Robot on the terminal chart, in the graphical trading panel, select the desired trading mode: if trading manually, click the [Arm] button (hand), while market and limit positions will not be opened automatically.

In this mode, in the input parameters for each new instrument, set unique values of the variable "MN_X" with a step of 10, not used in autotrading, for example, 80, 90, etc. After that, you can trade manually, according to your strategy. If the assignment of "MN_X" is made in the graphic panel of the Robot , then enter this value in the input field and press the [MN] button. Reuse of a unique number for other instruments is not allowed.

Panel   allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

  • The [Time_Mode] button opens or closes by time.
  • The [Arm] button switches from automatic trading to manual work.
  • Assign unique Magic numbers to the opened positions using the [MN] button .
  • Open pending orders and positions with specified calculated risk.
  • Open multiple orders and positions.
  • Close pending orders and positions by groups.
  • Hedging a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening positions with volumes in the opposite direction).
  • Close all positions with one click.
  • Closing all positions with the required total profit set.
  • Setting take profit and stop loss for all positions at the same price level.
  • Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level of the position or to any level.

When opening orders, the following functions can be applied:

  • Visualization of trading levels of the opened order on the chart.
  • Virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the size of the current spread.
  • Setting up trailing parameters for a pending order (the pending order automatically moves behind the price at a specified distance).
  • Removing arrows and trace lines when opening and closing positions.   

Control of trading history.

Panel   allows you to control the trading history on your trading account:

  • Displays the trading history tables on the chart, both for the account as a whole and for each symbol, when you press the "InfoAcc" or "InfoSymb" buttons.
  • Shows profit per day, week, month and year.

When the limit is reached, it may:

  • Display messages on a graph.
  • Close all positions and pending orders.
  • Close charts symbol by symbol until the next day.   

Closing orders.

  Panel   allows   close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches the specified value:

  • Can close orders and positions on the current symbol.
  • It can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, or only Buy, or only Sell.
  • Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Trailing stop function.

Panel   allows   set the trailing stop function for the position (moving the stop loss towards profit according to a certain algorithm):

  • Number of levels     trailing stop   unlimited.
  • It has a function of trailing market positions button "Trail.Tip<2", and trailing limit positions button "Trail.Tip>1".
  • You can use virtual stop loss.

Break-even function.

Panel   allows   set the breakeven function for the position (when the specified profit is reached, move the stop loss to the position opening price or to the desired profit level in points):

  • The number of breakeven levels per position is not limited.
  • You can use virtual stop loss.
  • Allows you to set the distance to the price in points.
  • Horizontal dotted line function - automatically displays a line on the chart   the overall break-even level of all open positions of the symbol .

Alerts.

  • Allows you to set alerts when profit reaches a positive value if Use_Logs = true in the input parameters.
  • Alerts can be displayed on the chart when positions are opened or closed.  

Setting up a schedule and starting the Robot:

Instructions for actions and settings are broadcast during installation on the chart. Double-click on the icon in the Terminal Navigator, a table in Latin transcription will appear in the window that opens    Screenshot pos. 1 :

1. Read the information about the advisor in the properties - tab (About the program).

2. For the advisor to work on a real account: A password is required, either automatic or received when purchasing the advisor. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

3. Advisor operation during Manual trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [Arm], [LOT], [On.Buy] and/or [On.Sell] and/or [Take_Buy],[Take_Sell],[On_Take] or [Virt_Take].

4. Advisor operation during Auto-trading: Buttons: [ LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virtual_Take] . Deposit protection in the account currency, set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is the unique number of the advisor, if pairs (see p.1), then     MN     auto.

6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and click   the   [ Risk% ] and the [On.Risk%] buttons (virtual SL).

7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

Risk Warning

This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, so the responsibility for using this program for autotrading or manual work lies entirely with the user.


Avis 1
zaustorron
754
zaustorron 2025.03.05 08:54 
 

It´s in Russian. Please translate to english. At the moment 2 stars

Fully translated to english. Nice job. Author is very responsive and open to help.

Produits recommandés
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Présentation de HFT KING EA – Le roi ultime du trading HFT ! Ce système de trading haute fréquence entièrement automatisé est conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading grâce à son algorithme avancé et ses fonctionnalités de pointe. HFT King utilise une combinaison unique d'analyse technique, d'intelligence artificielle, de trading haute fréquence et d'apprentissage automatique pour fournir aux traders des signaux de trading fiables et rentables. La technologie de pointe de HFT King es
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (62)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $225 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.92 (24)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec OpenAI Martini AI EA est un Expert Advisor de trading avancé conçu pour les paires AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD et USDCHF. Il privilégie la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité évolutive. Martini AI EA intègre une stratégie de scalping rigoureuse, optimisée par les réseaux neuronaux, l'apprentissage automatique et des analyses basées sur l'IA, basées sur la dernière technologie ChatGPT. Cela garantit une prise de décision adaptative, un trading
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Pure AI MT4
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Conseiller de trading unique pour la paire EURUSD Il repose sur une architecture dans laquelle chaque décision de trading n'est pas prise par un algorithme monolithique, mais résulte de l'interaction de blocs logiques indépendants : filtres d'indicateurs, conditions d'entrée, de sortie et règles de contrôle. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le guide d'installation et les instructions de configuration. Caractéristiques principales : modularité et flexibili
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Le Scalper de Précision pour XAUUSD Signal en direct : Cliquez ici Version MT5 : Téléchargez ici Offre spéciale de lancement : Pendant les 3 premiers jours suivant la sortie de la version MT4, Squid X sera disponible au prix promotionnel de 399 $, avant de revenir à son prix normal de 777 $ — identique à la version MT5. Bonjour, traders ! Je suis Squid X, un expert advisor entièrement automatisé, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de l’or (XAU/USD). Mon cœur repose sur l’action du p
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
3 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Une solution de trading de l'or sûre et efficace Promotion de lancement Il ne reste que 1 copies au prix actuel !  Prochain prix : 699.99 $  Prix final : 1999.99 $  Version MT5 Bonjour ! Je suis EA Gold Blitz   , le deuxième EA de la famille Diamond Forex Group, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Avec des fonctionnalités exceptionnelles et une approche axée sur la sécurité, je promets de fournir une expérience de trading de l'or durable et efficace pour les
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Filtrer:
zaustorron
754
zaustorron 2025.03.05 08:54 
 

It´s in Russian. Please translate to english. At the moment 2 stars

Fully translated to english. Nice job. Author is very responsive and open to help.

Répondre à l'avis