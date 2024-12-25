Low-Risk Portfolio – Expert Advisor Trend Continuation for Prop Firms

This expert advisor is specifically designed to trade AUD/JPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, and EURJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, leveraging trend movements and strategic breakouts during the New York and London sessions. Its robust methodology and advanced filters make it an ideal tool for individual traders and those seeking to meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms.

Key Features:

Trend-Based Strategy: Utilizes a moving average to identify the market context (bullish or bearish) and operates exclusively in the direction of the dominant trend.

Strategic Breakouts: Detects ranges formed in prior sessions and executes trades only when a significant breakout occurs, optimizing high-probability entries.

Controlled Trades: Places only one trade at a time, avoiding overexposure to the market.

Advanced Filters: Incorporates RSI to prevent entries in overbought zones, ensuring trades in more optimal conditions.

Specific Timing: Exclusively trades during the New York and London sessions, maximizing opportunities during periods of higher market volatility.

Optimization and Rigorous Testing:

Backtesting Since 2015: The strategy has been analyzed over nearly a decade to identify the optimal parameters adaptable to various market conditions.

Balanced Performance: Designed to achieve minimal drawdown, offering stability and consistency in trading.

This trading portfolio is perfect for traders seeking a professional, proven solution to trade with confidence and security. Furthermore, its optimized configuration makes it suitable for overcoming challenges in proprietary trading firms.

The parameters for each currency pair are as follows:

AUDJPY

Expert: Trend Continuation Portfolio

Symbol: AUDJPY

Inputs: ma_period = 60

ma_method = 1

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1

atr_multiply_SL = 2.9

porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 210

porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100

RSI_nivel = 64

USDJPY

Expert: Trend Continuation Portfolio

Symbol: USDJPY

Inputs: ma_period = 50

ma_method = 1

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

atr_multiply_SL = 3

porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 150

porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

RSI_nivel = 65

GBPJPY

Expert: Trend Continuation Portfolio

Symbol: GBPJPY

Inputs: ma_period = 100

ma_method = 1

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1

atr_multiply_SL = 3

porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 360

porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

RSI_nivel = 65

EURJPY

Expert: Trend Continuation Portfolio

Symbol: EURJPY

Inputs: ma_period = 35

ma_method = 1

porcentaje_de_riesgo = 1.0

atr_multiply_SL = 2.8

porcentaje_del_SL_para_TP = 175

porcentaje_del_SL_para_BE = 100.0

RSI_nivel = 73



