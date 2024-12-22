The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading.



Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.

Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve success. Regardless of the level of experience, this tool, capable of quickly adapting, provides all market participants with invaluable support, ensuring reliability and accuracy in every decision. It intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without jeopardizing capital. The leverage used is optimized for maximum efficiency and security of trades, balancing risk and profitability.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) - any volatile.

Timeframe: Any. We recommend M5

Minimum deposit: 50 USD.

Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.

Leverage: Any

Use VPS so that the advisor works 24/7 (recommended)



Be careful in the settings and check everything on a demo account beforehand.

Two trading strategies are used simultaneously with different IDs (Magic Numbers).

1. Fix Lots From Type * No AI Trend * - you set a fixed lot depending on your balance and reasonable risks yourself. The strategy uses topping up to increase profitability and reduce risks. The advisor will close the profit itself without SL and TP. All settings are specified inside the algorithm.

2. Risk % From AI Trend - The advisor sets the lot itself by calculating the risk in % of the deposit. Trading is carried out strictly according to the specified SL and TP, if necessary, you can connect a trailing only to this strategy.



Before using any advisor, make sure that:



Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

