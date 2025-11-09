Bollinger Band Multi Currency EA MT4

Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT4 

executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT5 version here

Key Features:

Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy.

Supports multiple timeframes and multi-currency trading.

Allows for customizable parameters like lot sizes, indicators, and entry/exit criteria.

Offers clear Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings.

Includes trailing stops to secure profits.

Uses position sizing to manage overall risk.

Has drawdown protection and spread/slippage filters.

Provides multiple entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following).

Offers flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based).

Executes trades quickly with minimal delay.

Uses efficient, non-lagging indicators.

Consumes low system resources.

Delivers on-screen pop-ups and audio alerts.

Sends email or push notifications.

Adjustable input parameters and filters (time of day, sessions, day-of-week).

Modifiable indicator thresholds and conditions.

Adapts to various market conditions.

Supports historical data testing for performance validation.

Allows parameter optimization to find the best settings.

Displays a real-time dashboard of open trades, account equity, and system metrics.

Presents intuitive and well-organized input menus.

Offers clear documentation and user guides.

Incorporates slippage and spread controls.

Implements error-handling and logging.

Provides daily, weekly, and monthly trade summaries.

Tracks metrics like maximum drawdown, win rate, and profit factor.

Works seamlessly on MT4/MT5 platforms.

Receives regular updates and improvements.

Maintains reliable performance and stable operations over time.


Usage Recommendations:

Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.

If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.




