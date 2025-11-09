Bollinger Band Multi Currency EA MT4

Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT4 

executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT5 version here

Key Features:

Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy.

Supports multiple timeframes and multi-currency trading.

Allows for customizable parameters like lot sizes, indicators, and entry/exit criteria.

Offers clear Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings.

Includes trailing stops to secure profits.

Uses position sizing to manage overall risk.

Has drawdown protection and spread/slippage filters.

Provides multiple entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following).

Offers flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based).

Executes trades quickly with minimal delay.

Uses efficient, non-lagging indicators.

Consumes low system resources.

Delivers on-screen pop-ups and audio alerts.

Sends email or push notifications.

Adjustable input parameters and filters (time of day, sessions, day-of-week).

Modifiable indicator thresholds and conditions.

Adapts to various market conditions.

Supports historical data testing for performance validation.

Allows parameter optimization to find the best settings.

Displays a real-time dashboard of open trades, account equity, and system metrics.

Presents intuitive and well-organized input menus.

Offers clear documentation and user guides.

Incorporates slippage and spread controls.

Implements error-handling and logging.

Provides daily, weekly, and monthly trade summaries.

Tracks metrics like maximum drawdown, win rate, and profit factor.

Works seamlessly on MT4/MT5 platforms.

Receives regular updates and improvements.

Maintains reliable performance and stable operations over time.


Usage Recommendations:

Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.

If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.




Prodotti consigliati
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
M K Ultra
Debashish Sahu
Experts
A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Experts
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
EA Secret Average Trade MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.55 (11)
Experts
DRAGO D'ORO senza griglia! Niente martingala! Non Scalper! It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon utilizza una strategia che capitalizza su determinati modelli di mercato e identifica i periodi di consolidamento del mercato che si formeranno prima di un breakout. L'EA piazzerà ordini in sospeso al di sopra e al di sotto di questi livelli di consolidamento ed è molto efficace nel catturare movimenti di prezzo significativi durante questi breakout. L'EA può effettuare più ordini, ma non è un sist
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
Robin the Hood EA
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robin Hood EA è un robot scalping forex automatico per la coppia GBPUSD, periodo M5. Questo robot apre in media dalle 15 alle 30 operazioni ogni giorno. Dipende dall'attività del mercato. Il robot può funzionare con quasi tutti i broker più noti la cui coppia GBPUSD ha quotazioni con 5 cifre dopo il punto. Dopo aver aggiunto il robot al grafico di una coppia di valute, analizza automaticamente il mercato, apre e chiude automaticamente le transazioni. Le transazioni sono supportate utilizzando T
IPgbpusd
ANO IDS
3.57 (7)
Experts
Expert Advisor for trading the GBP/USD on the M5 timeframe. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically pause trading (MaxSpread parameter). Settings TakeprofitS -
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
King Scalper
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
Experts
King Scalper  is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price. with this point,  King Scalper EA  automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point. with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line. it changes and updates automatically ... if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation. you can manage your time that
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Fearless EA
Matheus Cavalcante Montenegro
Experts
EA-Fearless is an advanced and powerful Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The current version incorporates optimized algorithms that identify precise market entry and exit points. The system is based on two proprietary indicators carefully calibrated to the unique behavior of the gold market, providing highly accurate signals with cross-validation to maximize the probability of success in your trades. ️ ATTENTION: This EA was developed exclusively to operate on th
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
Gold Buy Trader
George Aguilor
Experts
Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (258)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.35 (26)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.76 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $149  "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza po
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.63 (8)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Altri dall’autore
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ottimizza la tua strategia di grid trading con il Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitario gratuito versatile progettato per automatizzare il placement e la gestione di ordini grid, ispirato all'approccio grid trading testato dal tempo popularizzato negli 2000 dalle comunità forex per la sua capacità di profiter dalle oscillazioni di mercato in condizioni ranging. Adottato da migliaia di trader su piattaforme come MQL5 e Forex Factory per i suoi robusti controlli di rischio e customizzazione, qu
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, permettendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT5 di origine a più conti MT5 o MT4 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per diverse
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Potenzia la tua strategia di hedging con il Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le operazioni di hedging per contrastare movimenti di prezzo avversi, basato su tecniche di hedging rese popolari negli anni 2010 dai broker forex che consentivano posizioni opposte per bloccare profitti o limitare perdite durante trend incerti. Molto apprezzato su MQL5 e forum di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per le sue configurazioni flessibili e
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilità
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT4 o MT5 di origine a più conti MT4 o MT5 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per d
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora il tuo trading di price action con l'indicatore Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uno strumento robusto che sfrutta l'analisi frattale per individuare punti di swing chiave e identificare pattern che definiscono il trend come Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) per insight chiari sulla direzione del mercato. Tratto dai principi fondamentali di price action radicati nella Teoria di Dow dei primi del 1900 e popolari nel trading moderno da esperti come Al Brook
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme come
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Ottimizza la gestione delle tue operazioni con il Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un robusto Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare gli aggiustamenti dei livelli di stop-loss per operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA, garantendo la protezione dei profitti e la gestione del rischio. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua precisione nella gestione dei traili
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, consentendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Potenzia le tue capacità di individuazione delle tendenze con il Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uno strumento dinamico progettato per identificare sequenze di candele rialziste o ribassiste, offrendo avvisi tempestivi per conferme di tendenza e possibili inversioni nei mercati forex, azionari, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, oltre che elogiato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di semplif
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ottimizza il processo di chiusura delle tue operazioni con il Close Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le uscite delle operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA su MetaTrader 5, offrendo ai trader un controllo preciso sulle strategie di uscita. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per i suoi criteri di chiusura versatili e personalizzabili, questo EA è un favorito tra scalper, day trader e swing trader in mercati volatili come forex,
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL5. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Potenzia la gestione del rischio del tuo portafoglio con l’Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per tracciare e gestire automaticamente il profitto totale del tuo conto o delle operazioni con un numero magico specifico su MetaTrader 5, chiudendo tutte le operazioni quando il profitto attuale scende sotto l’ultimo picco di profitto. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per il suo meccanismo dinamico di blocco dei profitti, questo EA è
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Ottimizza la tua analisi di trading con il Day and Week Separator MT4, uno strumento intuitivo progettato per tracciare linee di separazione giornaliere e settimanali personalizzabili, perfetto per i trader che devono gestire differenze di fuso orario con i loro broker. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua semplicità ed efficacia, questo indicatore affronta la sfida comune di allineare i timeframe dei grafici con gli orari locali o specifici
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato avanzato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta l’indicatore dell’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite delle operazioni basate su condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto. L’EA supporta configurazioni di trading inverso all’interno di queste zone, offrendo un approccio versatile alla gestione delle operazioni. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso precisi, regole di uscita flessibili e un
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading sofisticato per MetaTrader 4 progettato per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite dalle operazioni utilizzando nove indicatori tecnici: ADX, Bande di Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Media Mobile, RSI, Stocastico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Offrendo ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, incluse molteplici strategie di entrata/uscita e modalità di combinazione AND/OR/NA, questo EA offre ai trader una flessibilità senza pari. Ampiamente testato, garantis
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva la precisione del tuo trading con l' Indicatore GG TrendBar MT5 , uno strumento potente multi-timeframe che sfrutta ADX e Parabolic SAR per fornire segnali di tendenza consolidati su fino a 9 timeframe. Nato da concetti avanzati di analisi delle tendenze popolari negli anni 2010 su piattaforme come Forex Factory e MQL5, questo indicatore ha guadagnato favore per la sua capacità di filtrare il rumore richiedendo l'allineamento tra i timeframe selezionati, superando spesso gli indicatori a s
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL4. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Semplifica il tuo trading con l’STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) user-friendly progettato per ottimizzare l’esecuzione e la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader 4, offrendo il posizionamento degli ordini con un solo clic e la chiusura automatica delle operazioni basata su soglie di profitto e perdita personalizzabili. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua interfaccia intuitiva e il controllo efficiente delle operazioni, questo EA è uno strumento indi
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Rimani al passo con il momentum del mercato con il Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicatore versatile a più valute progettato per tracciare e avvisare i trader sui movimenti precisi in pip su più simboli, ideale per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e evidenziato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di rilevare cambiamenti improvvisi del mercato, questo indicatore è indi
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicatori
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva le tue decisioni di trading con l' Angle of Moving Average MT4 , un indicatore innovativo che quantifica la pendenza delle medie mobili per offrire intuizioni chiare sulla direzione e il momentum del mercato. Basato sul principio di misurare l'inclinazione angolare delle medie mobili su un numero specifico di barre, questo strumento è diventato un pilastro dell'analisi tecnica dalla sua concettualizzazione nelle comunità di trading intorno al 2010. Ampiamente discusso su forum come Forex
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione