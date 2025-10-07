Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Martingale). By maintaining an appropriate risk-to-reward ratio, traders can opt for a smaller multiplier to further manage risk effectively.

The EA is simple to use and set up, users can start with the default settings (with Gold having 2 digits).