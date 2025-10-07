Martingaler Scalper
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Martingale). By maintaining an appropriate risk-to-reward ratio, traders can opt for a smaller multiplier to further manage risk effectively.
The EA is simple to use and set up, users can start with the default settings (with Gold having 2 digits).
Settings:
|Parameters
|Value
|Max Spread
|= 25 to 60 (points for 2 digits, must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Use Auto Initial Lot
|= True (or False)
|Auto Initial Lot Size
|= 1.0 (= 1 mean auto initial lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Fixed Initial Lot Size
|= 0.01 (apply if Use Auto Initial Lot = False)
|Multiplier Lot
|= 1.33 (= 1.33 is suitable for Risk/Reward ratio = 1/3, if set = 1 mean disable Martingale)
|Max trades with Multiplier
|= 20 (trades)
|Take Profit
|= 990 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 300 (points)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points,Trailing if Win Streak)
|Start Trailing
|= 45 (points,Trailing if Win Streak)
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hour:minutes)
|Magic Number
|= your number
Use Auto Initial Lot = True, EA will calculate initial lot size according to initial account balance.
Use Auto Initial Lot = False, EA will trade with initial lot size as Fixed Lot Size Initial
Multiplier Lot is the multiplier of lot size after each losing order and back to initial lot size after a winning order.Set Multiplier Lot = 1 to Disable Martingale.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 500
If Gold (XAUUSD) has 3 decimal places with the price (ex: 1700.123). You need to change the Take Profit and Trailing values to 10 times the default value (ex: Take Profit = 9900, Trailing = 100 ...), because the pip, point ratio of 2 and 3 decimal places differs by 10 times.
Martingale is a risky strategy but many traders understand the risk and use it with their own risk management plan.