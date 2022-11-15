EA Safe Scalper

4

EA Safe Scalper is an advanced expert advisor for MT4 that based on WPR & Stochastic indicators. it determines overbought/oversold points and open safe & reliable orders. 

Our greatest effort in making this expert has been to protect your capital.

There Is No Martingale No Grid!

Recommended Symbols: NQ100(Nasdaq) - XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframes: H1 - M5

Parameters:

  • slippage: max slippage
  • magic number: unique number to determine EA orders
  • comment: special comment for EA orders
  • fixed lot size: fixed lot size for each order(ignored if auto lot size as enabled)
  • auto lot size: if enabled increases order lot size based on your balance
  • free balance for each 0.01 lot size: calculate auto lot size 
  • take profit: orders TP in pip
  • space: reduce same signals (minimum pips between same signals buy or sell) 
  • start hour: start EA work
  • end hour end EA work

Advantage of EA Safe Scalper:

  1. reliable & safe trades
  2. no martingale and grid system
  3. use Break Even to close same orders
  4. low Drawdown
  5. full customizable settings
Good warking on the tester. Loaded to real account and the Scalper works profitable as well. Recommend to use on the minimum TF. XAUUSD 5MIN showes best result with the pre-setup. Minimum depo is USD3000. Be ready for 30% draw down.

