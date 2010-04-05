Introducing EA Rocket Trading is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals.

Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating positions on weekends to protect accounts.

The backtest results only show a part of the trading strategy. Because the strategy applies multi-currency pair and multi-timeframe analysis, while MT4 Terminal Backtest only simulates a specific currency pair. Therefore, the actual trading results are often different from the backtest results and often have more trading orders than the backtest.

Settings:

Suffix not set if there are no extended characters in name (ex: EURUSD)

If the pair name is in the form EURUSD .x : set Suffix = .x

Use Correlation (strategy) = True of False Max Spread = 25 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 4.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 2000 (points, = 0 mean No SL) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 25 (points) Max Trades = 20 Close all on Friday = True (or False) Time Close on Friday = 22:30 (hour:minute) Time Filter -------------------------- Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minute) Time End

= 22:30 (hour:minute) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5. Pairs: forex and gold pairs with low spreads. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).