Manual Grid Assistant MT4

Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading!

The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk.

One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified profit is reached. Additionally, it features an automatic grid function to help open new positions at fixed pip intervals, as well as a martingale function to increase position size.

To minimize losses, the Manual Grid Assistant includes a stop-loss feature to protect your capital from excessive losses.

With the auto-trade function available in the settings, you can easily test the strategy in the strategy tester.