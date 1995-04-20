Candle Pattern Finder MT4

Candle Pattern Finder

Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.

Detects popular candlestick patterns:

  • Bullish/Bearish Engulfing
  • Hammer & Inverted Hammer
  • Shooting Star & Hanging Man
  • Three White Soldiers
  • Three Black Crows

    Customizable Settings:

    • Choose which patterns to detect
    • Set your preferred lookback period
    • Customize arrow colors and label styles

      Smart Alert System:

      • Popup alerts
      • Push notifications to mobile
      • Email alerts
      • No repeated alerts for the same candle!

        Clean & Lightweight:

        • Minimalistic on-chart display
        • No lag or heavy resource usage
        • Compatible with all timeframes and currency pairs

          Identifying candlestick patterns manually can be time-consuming and error-prone. Candle Pattern Finder automates the process, ensuring you never miss a high-probability setup. It’s perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who value precision, speed, and simplicity.


