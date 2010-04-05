PowerAUDCAD for MT4
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor is completely ready for work. Additional configuration is not required.
Trading signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/trendhunter
The MetaTrader5 terminal must be installed on a remote server for smooth operation.
The EA works based on the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62956
Install the Expert Advisor on the AUDCAD chart, timeframe 1H.
Options:
- Channel width ratio - Channel width;
- Number of bars - Number of bars to calculate
Lot Settings
- MaxRisk - Risk per first trade;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be like this;
Additional orders
- Lot multiplier - Lot multiplier;
- Step between orders - Step between deals;
Take %
- Take % of profit - Profit as a percentage;
Take points
- Profit in points - Profit in pips;
Stop Loss & Take Profit
- StopLoss - Stop loss;
- TakeProfit - Take profit;
Trade settings
- Max Trades - Maximum number of trades;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
Working time (hours)
- startWork - Hour to start work;
- endWork - Hour of end of work;
Other settings
- MagicNumber 1 - First magic number;
- MagicNumber 2 - Second magic number;
- Comment to orders - Comments on transactions.