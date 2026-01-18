Deep Scalper Japan

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts.

Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of entering at market price, it employs a breakout strategy by placing pending BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at a fixed distance (Half Gap) from the current mid-price. If the price does not break out immediately, the EA includes a "Trailing Pending Order" feature that adjusts the entry levels dynamically to follow the market flow.

Strict Multi-Stage Filtering: To prevent false breakouts and "whipsaw" losses, the EA checks five distinct technical indicators simultaneously. A trade is only authorized if ALL the following conditions are met:

  1. ADX (>30): Ensures a strong trend is present.

  2. EMA Difference (>5.0): Verifies a steep price slope between Fast (9) and Slow (21) EMAs.

  3. CCI (>100): Confirms immediate burst momentum.

  4. ATR (>10.0): Ensures there is sufficient market volatility to cover the spread.

  5. Bollinger Bands (>20.0): Checks for bandwidth expansion to avoid market squeezes.

Risk Management: The system is designed for rapid trade execution and quick exits. It utilizes a fixed Stop Loss of 62 points but relies heavily on an aggressive Trailing Stop mechanism. Once the price moves in favor by just 1 point (Trailing Start), the Stop Loss begins to trail immediately (Trailing Step 1), securing profits instantly. Additionally, the EA includes a time-force function that deletes all pending orders and stops trading operations strictly at 11:00 to prevent exposure to uncertain market conditions later in the day.

ICMARKETS DE40 H1 


