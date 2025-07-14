Stratos Mistral mt5

5

Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe.

It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended pairs and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320312


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Another EA! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email !


Key Features

Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.
Advanced Signal Generation: Utilizes a powerful blend of ADX strength filtering, dual moving average filters, and adaptive high/low level detection for precise entries.
Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.


    Why Choose Stratos Mistral?

    Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD.
    Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.
    Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.


      Download here the: Quick Start Guide


      Trading Recommendations

      Symbol AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF (main)
      CADCHF, EURGBP (optional)
      Timeframe M15
      Test From 2003
      Settings Default (pre-optimized)
      Brokers Low spread required
      Minimum Deposit 1500 USD (3000 USD recommended)
      Market Entry method Market Order
      Tester Method MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings
      MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick
      Fifo Compliance Yes with set file


      Settings Overview

      Start Trade Volume: Set your initial lot size.
      Autolot & Risk Level: Automatically adjust trade size based on account balance and risk preference.
      ADX Strength Filter: Filter trades based on market strength and direction.
      Moving Average Filter: Dual MA filter for trend confirmation and signal refinement.
      High/Low Levels Detection: Adaptive logic to identify key price levels for optimal entries.
      Scheduled Trading: Define trading windows to match your preferred market hours.
      Prop Firm Max DD: Set maximum drawdown percentage for prop firm compliance.
      Spread Allowed: Avoid trading in high-spread conditions.
      Unique Magic Number: Manage trades independently from other EAs.

        For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!


        Integrity

        All my EAs undergo a rigorous process of testing, stress-testing, and robust optimization to ensure they are not just “backtest wonders.” I do not rely on marketing buzzwords or unrealistic promises, Stratos Mistral is built on proven trading principles and real-world experience.
        With over 10 years of expertise in developing automated trading systems, I am committed to delivering honest, reliable solutions with the highest probability of live trading results matching historical backtests.
        Stratos Mistral is a genuine trading system, no shortcuts, no tricks.


        Avis 1
        Joshua Cohen
        378
        Joshua Cohen 2025.07.28 16:22 
         

        I've been using the "Stratos" series of EA's for a while and have found them to be the most consistent and reliable of any EA. They work, low DD, and offer continuous profit. The same can be said for the newest in the series, Mistral. I am using it on all the recommended pairs and so far has done exactly what the developer has said it would do. Recommended for anyone. Thanks

