AutoClusterEdge

AutoClusterEdge – Structured Power. Strategic Recovery.

AutoClusterEdge is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor architected for systematic grid-based trading. The system integrates Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Averages (MA), and Average True Range (ATR) to initiate and manage trade clusters, dynamically adjust position sizing using a Fibonacci progression, and execute conditional exit strategies. It is particularly suited for practitioners of algorithmic trading who prioritize quantifiable rule adherence, volatility-adaptive execution, and coherent drawdown mitigation frameworks.

Features:

  • Clustered trade formation with ATR-calibrated spatial distribution

  • Momentum-based entry confirmation via RSI thresholds and MA convergence

  • Cluster-wide trailing take-profit mechanism

  • Conditional reversal protocol triggered by cumulative loss thresholds

  • Lot scaling governed by Fibonacci sequence for calibrated exposure

  • Exclusion zones post-closure to mitigate signal redundancy

  • Integrated equity drawdown limiter for systemic capital preservation

Backtest Performance Synopsis:

  • Trade success ratios consistently exceeding 90% on instruments such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, and EURUSD

  • Observed profit factors ranging from 1.08 to 2.10

  • Drawdown metrics as low as 16.76% (GBPUSD, M15 timeframe)

  • Stability confirmed across M5, M15, and M30 timeframes

  • Diverse instrument coverage: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, NZDJPY

Operational Recommendations:

  • Optimal for low-to-moderate volatility major currency pairs

  • Suggested timeframes: M15 and M30 (M5 requires additional spread sensitivity awareness)

  • Not advisable for assets with elevated volatility regimes (e.g., XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

  • Zero dependency on external configuration files; self-contained logic

Disclaimer:

No trading system can ensure profitability. Historical performance is not indicative of future returns. Practitioners should conduct rigorous demo testing prior to live deployment.

Feedback Invitation:

Your experiential insights are invaluable for continuous refinement and academic validation of AutoClusterEdge’s core logic. Thank you for your contribution.


Plus de l'auteur
Accumulo
Hoang Loc Tran
5 (1)
Experts
Accumulo – Automatic EA for multi-symbol trading Accumulo is an automated trading tool that applies a bi-directional grid strategy with volume control. It uses technical indicators such as ATR, MA, and CCI to determine entry and exit points. All operations are automated and require no complex user configuration. Accumulo is designed to work across different types of markets and instruments, including currency pairs, precious metals, and digital assets. It can run on multiple charts at the same
FREE
SniperGrid Shield EA
Hoang Loc Tran
Experts
️ SniperGrid Shield EA Cycle-based trading – accurate – emotionless. SniperGrid Shield EA (SGS) is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) that uses a proprietary SGS_Signal to detect high-quality entry points. It combines a controlled grid trading strategy with smart hedge recovery to maximize profits while protecting your capital. ️ Trading Strategy: Main Entry: ·        Opens order based on SGS_Signal (pre-optimized) ·        Optionally filtered with ADX ·        Only 1 main order per cy
