FlatBreakout (Free Version)

Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only

FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only.

Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations.

Who Is This Product For?

For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout, flat breakout, volatility expansion) — specifically on GBPUSD.

For scalpers, intraday, and swing traders working with GBPUSD on any timeframe.

For those who want to try FlatBreakout before purchasing the full version.

Important!

FlatBreakout works only with the GBPUSD instrument.



Key Features

Transparent fractal logic:

The flat range is formed by three key points (one minimum, two maxima), which eliminates random or “stretched” zones and repaints.

Clear breakout signals:

A signal appears immediately after the first candle closes outside the flat range. Alerts and graphical notifications are shown on the panel and chart.

Full visual control:

All zones and statuses are displayed on the panel and the chart. You always see the current flat, breakout direction, or lack of signal.

Interactive panel:

Quickly switch between GBPUSD timeframes by clicking the panel.

Flexible customization:

Colors, style, depth of analysis, flat range parameters — everything is easily configurable.

Minimal terminal load:

Fast and lightweight even on weak PCs.

Indicator Logic

Flat Range Detection:

Analyzes history for a specified period ( FB_LookbackBars ).

Finds the local minimum (FL) and two nearest maxima (U1 and U2).

Upper flat boundary — max(U1,U2), lower — FL.

Flat is confirmed if the width is less than FB_MaxRangePips .

If candle closes above max(U1,U2) — breakout up.

If closes below FL — breakout down.

Signal is displayed for a set number of bars.

Each panel cell shows the flat/breakout status for GBPUSD on each selected timeframe: Yellow — flat active

Green — breakout up

Red — breakout down

Gray — no signal or insufficient history

Typical Use Cases

Automatic monitoring of consolidation zones and real-time breakout signals for GBPUSD

Filtering false entries in trend-following strategies (only enter after confirmed breakout)

Quick market overview on GBPUSD across multiple timeframes

Trading journal and pattern analysis — all zones and signals are marked on the chart

Main Parameters and Customization

▶️ Timeframes:

Timeframes — List of timeframes, comma-separated (e.g. M5,M15,H1,H4)

▶️ Fractal flat zone parameters:

FB_LookbackBars — Depth of fractal search (default 20)

FB_MaxRangePips — Max flat width in pips

FB_MaxFractalDistancePips — Max distance between U1/U2

FB_CancelBars — Number of bars outside the range to cancel the flat

FB_BorderColor , FB_BorderWidth — Range visualization settings

▶️ Visual panel settings:

PanelCorner , panelX , panelY — panel position

BackgroundColor , BackgroundOpacity — panel color and transparency

ShowPanelBackground — show/hide panel background

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

— Can I use FlatBreakout on other pairs or instruments?

No. The free version works only with GBPUSD. For multi-symbol support, see FlatBreakoutPro.

— Does the indicator repaint zones or signals?

No. All zones are based only on closed bars and key fractal points. No backpainting.

— Can I change settings on the fly?

Yes. All parameters can be changed without restarting the terminal.

How to Start

Attach FlatBreakout to a GBPUSD chart (MT4) Select your preferred timeframes and set the flat zone parameters Get real-time breakout signals and respond to the market with confidence!

FlatBreakout — your free assistant for finding perfect breakout entries and exits on GBPUSD.




