Blue Onyx Pi MT4
- Experts
- Duc Anh Le
- Version: 1.68
- Mise à jour: 3 février 2025
- Activations: 10
Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.
This is MT4 version, click here for Blue Onyx Pi MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions)
Intro
BlueOnyx Pi EA ('Onyx') is a next-gen multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. What make Onyx stand out from other EAs on the market is its core advantages:
-
Fully adjustable say hello to an Expert Advisor that constantly adapt it's parameters to current market context while still give you full-control with many key aspects such as signal selectivity, entry policy, take-profit levels etc.
-
Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.
-
Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features
-
Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag
🔴 Recommendation for quick start:
- minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed
- start lot: 0.01- symbols:
GOLD : XAUUSD
FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (🙅♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
INDICES : GER40, NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)
Essential features
Some of key features:
-
🔆(Unique to Onyx): ability to define any Fibo levels for entry signal to your liking.
-
✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.
-
✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics
-
✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both
-
✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)
-
✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.
-
✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)
-
✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)
-
... and many more
With Onyx, never again you have to:
- ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )
- ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with Onyx, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).
- ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
- ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
- ❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323
please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support
Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
file with you.
file with you.