Blue Onyx Pi MT4

Intro

BlueOnyx Pi EA ('Onyx') is a next-gen multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. What make Onyx stand out from other EAs on the market is its core advantages:

Fully adjustable say hello to an Expert Advisor that constantly adapt it's parameters to current market context while still give you full-control with many key aspects such as signal selectivity, entry policy, take-profit levels etc.



Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features

Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start: - minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed - start lot: 0.01 - symbols:

GOLD : XAUUSD

FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD , EUR , GBP , AUD , CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)

INDICES : GER40 , NASDAQ100 , SP500 etc.)

Essential features

Some of key features:

🔆( Unique to Onyx ): ability to define any Fibo levels for entry signal to your liking.

✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request )

✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)

✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

... and many more

With Onyx, never again you have to:

❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )

❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with Onyx, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).

❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition

❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available.

