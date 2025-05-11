Blue GAIA MT4

| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. 

This is MT4 version, click here for Blue GAIA MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

  📈 Real monitoring signal --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA

Intro

Blue GAIA EA ('GAIA') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems:

+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|  multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe  multi-strategies multi-systems (experts).  |
+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

With GAIA, user would be able to deploy all of my EAs including Sonic, Onyx, Cara plus the ability the harness latest innovative cabablity of Neural Network powered by ONNX machine learning Long-Short Term Memory ("LSTM") models (<-- inspired from this MQLArticles)  

Similar with other BlueAlgos products, there are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. Aside from that, GAIA going to offer you:

  • 🏆 Best of the Best algos: GAIA feature collection of all BlueAlgos's Expert Advisors strategy styles (i.e. MarketStructure, TrendFollow, ChannelBase, PivotLevels) making it suitable for ALL market types and conditions.

  • ⌚ Fully automated and adaptive to market  many internal logics in the EA are auto-optimized base on the trading symbols and chart timeframe and constantly updating & adaptable to current market context such as signal selectivity, risk management, entry policy, take-profit levels etc. So you can have the EA run on auto-pilot 24/5

  • 😍 Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

  • 🏰  Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features

  • 🔬 Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start:

 - minimum account balance:  $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed

 - start lot: 0.01

 - symbols: 
    GOLD    : XAUUSD
    FOREX   : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
    INDICES : GER40NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------

      Essential features

      Some of key features:

      • 🔆(Unique to GAIA): ability to deploy Collaboration mode between Cara, Sonic, and Onyx EAs which consist of three different collaborating policies: Pecking Order, Zone-base, and Stagger.

      • 🔆 Newly enhanced Neural Network trade entry and filtering logics powered by ONNX models via secured Web API(*)

      • ✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

      • ✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

      • ✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

      • ✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches.  (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)

      • ✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

      • ✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products) 

      • ✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

      • ... and many more

      ------------------------
      (*) instead of embedding ONNX model inside the EA like anyone else which is clunky, restricted to single asset, non-updatable (as model decay) and MT4-incompatible, we surface it via a web-based API to address all of this drawback.

        With GAIA, never again you have to:

        • ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )  
        • ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with GAIA, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).(**)
        • ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
        • ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
        • ❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

          -----------------------------------------------------------------------

          Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

          please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support

          Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
          file with you.






          Produits recommandés
          Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA
          Bakyt Kenzhebek
          Experts
          Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant    IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart an
          Architect
          Tomoyuki Nakazima
          Experts
          Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
          News Hedging Pro MT4
          Mean Pichponreay
          Experts
          News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
          King Box Thor
          Nguyen Cong Hoan
          Experts
          The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
          Position Trader EA
          LEE SAMSON
          4.64 (11)
          Experts
          Transformez n'importe quelle stratégie de trading en une stratégie de trading de positions ou négociez les stratégies de trading de positions éprouvées basées sur le RSI et l'ADR, y compris un système de contrôle automatisé des retraits pour les positions qui évoluent contre vous. Cet EA est une évolution et une simplification de l'EA MRA qui est utilisé depuis de nombreuses années pour les stratégies de trading de positions enseignées sur le site Web Market Structure Trader. Consultez mon prof
          EAs Holder
          Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
          Experts
          EA's HOLDER - Gérez plusieurs robots de trading sous contrôle total HOLDER d'EA est un système avancé pour les traders qui les aide à gérer efficacement plusieurs robots de trading (EA). Avec le programme, vous pouvez répartir vos robots sur des comptes virtuels distincts et configurer des risques individuels et des paramètres de trading pour chacun. Comment fonctionne le HOLDER d'EA ? HOLDER d'EA résout le problème clé des traders qui possèdent de nombreux robots de trading ou souhaitent les
          Virtual Trendline Scalper
          Antonis Michos
          4.71 (14)
          Experts
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Multi Pairs Trading
          Ziheng Zhuang
          Experts
          Ce conseiller est un tableau de bord qui vous permet de trader plusieurs paires en un seul clic. Cliquez sur       ouvrir       Ce bouton ouvre une commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Cliquez sur       fermer       Ce bouton ferme la commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Le lot de commande est le numéro saisi par l'utilisateur. Les nombres positifs correspondent aux ordres d’achat, tandis que les nombres négatifs correspondent aux ordres de vente. Cliquez sur   le bouton Fermer   pour fermer la
          Angry predator
          Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
          Experts
          Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
          ImpulsWD
          Mikhail Voropaev
          1 (1)
          Experts
          - Super promotion: 10 copies for $ 119!!! (6 copies left) - Next price: $ 150 The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair! Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5% Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10% Files with parameters for USDJPY: SET1 SET2 You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakou
          EMYR Stochastics
          Yury Emeliyanov
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
          Bear EA Scalper
          Ofer Dvir
          Experts
          Markets Are falling??? here is the best tool in the market to turn a sad face to a happy one! scalp trade the fall now   Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Bearish Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combinat
          Trend line Trade Assistant EA
          Bakyt Kenzhebek
          Experts
          Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant     IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will
          Big Drawdown Swap Hunter
          Chathusanka Yamasinghe
          Experts
          Hello guys, This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.  This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.  This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy. Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades . Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP. Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can sta
          FREE
          Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
          Vernkham Sorsavanh
          Experts
          (MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
          Beast EA
          Vaclav Sulc
          Experts
          One of the best EAs on MQL For backtests you can use this SET How to install The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15) Easy to set up: _base_  - You can leave the default setting Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15 First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE Orders Comment - comment at trade Magic Number - Magic Number Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP New Year Trad
          Night EA
          Atif Zafar
          Experts
          EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
          Master MA EA MT4
          Nguyen Nghiem Duy
          Experts
          Master MA EA MT4  is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofita
          Recovery Manager Pro MT4
          Ianina Nadirova
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
          Qiwi EA
          Valiantsin Pyrkin
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Qiwi EA   is a fully automatic Forex trading system. The system monitors the trend, tracks the actions of large traders in the Asian session and trades with them. The expert does not use dangerous trading methods, does not use a high frequency of transactions, and most importantly, is not sensitive to the spread. An expert is also suitable for dispersal of a deposit. Several trading modes: aggressive, calm. It all depends on your preference. I am ready to help you set up an expert for a
          AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
          Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
          Experts
          SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
          Trader Assistant Pro MT4
          Mean Pichponreay
          Experts
          Trader Assistant Pro  is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy. Product
          Intuition AlgsBot
          Vitalii Zakharuk
          Experts
          Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
          Terminator NAS100
          Aleksandr Krokhalev
          Experts
          Terminator - NAS100 is a scalper with push-back order system. The robot collects a position from the order cloud, consistently fixing profits by trailing. A vulnerability on the NAS100 tool is used as a signal. And high volatility allows you to make a profit on short sessions. For correct operation, you need to download the settings file and select the correct account!   Parameters have been optimized for NAS100 with !!!!(7 digits) !!! and spread 0.7 Works for a broker   -  https://www.vantag
          SnowyOwlLite
          RODION SLOTIN
          Experts
          Version of the snowy Owl trend adviser, which is based on determining the combination of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. The version can work on opening the scalp. orders on the selected TF. Trend indicator: MA+candle combination or only candle combination. The breakeven function and closing all trades (or only profitable ones) with a trawl will reduce the risk of losses. It is recommended to work with stop orde
          Money Pies
          Vladimir Tselishchev
          Experts
          Money Pies. Общие сведения: Что бы начать торговать, большой депозит не требуется. Идеально подходит для быстрого подъёма депозита. Работает на  мультивалютной торговле. Иммунитет к длительной задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы: После запуска на графике запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Sell. Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Buy. Если общая прибыль ордеров на покупку и на пр
          EA Nine MT4
          Ruslan Pishun
          Experts
          The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend. To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators. The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders  ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders). The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and T
          Intellectual Bot
          Ivan Simonika
          Experts
          The Intellectual Bot is designed for trading major currency pairs and has crash protection - when the connection is restored, the EA will continue to work with its orders. The Expert Advisor independently controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with a deposit of any size (from $ 100). Forex trading strategy Intellectual Bot, carried out on short periods of time and with very small profit / loss targets. The trader concludes a dea
          Liberty EA
          Maksim Shmyrev
          2 (1)
          Experts
          This is a portfolio night scalper working on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDMXN and USDSGD. Timeframe - M15. Parameters Orders_Comment - comment to orders opened by the EA. Lot_Size - fixed lot size if Auto_MM = 0. Auto_MM - percent of equity to be used in trading. If Auto_MM = 0, it will use a fixed lot. Magic_Number - unique number of orders (set different values for each trading symbol). Start_Time  - the EA's operation start hour (default is 00.00; we do not recommend changing t
          MT4 Alert to Telegram
          Heka Maju Online Trading
          Utilitaires
          MT4 Alert to Telegram   MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered. functions - user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language - user can send own advertisement text periodically - attach expert in one chart an
          Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
          AI Forex Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Experts
          AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
          Goldex AI
          Mateo Perez Perez
          4.37 (27)
          Experts
          Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
          Aura Black Edition
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.62 (21)
          Experts
          Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.41 (37)
          Experts
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          Quantum Emperor MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.85 (170)
          Experts
          Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.58 (31)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
          GOLD Dahab MT4
          Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
          5 (1)
          Experts
          An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
          AW Recovery EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.39 (84)
          Experts
          L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
          Indicement MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
          DS Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.5 (10)
          Experts
          Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
          Infinity Trader EA
          Lachezar Krastev
          5 (15)
          Experts
          BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
          Golden Mirage mt4
          Michela Russo
          Experts
          Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.8 (41)
          Experts
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
          The Infinity EA MT4
          Abhimanyu Hans
          3.73 (30)
          Experts
          Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
          Aurum Trader
          Vasiliy Strukov
          5 (3)
          Experts
          EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
          Cherma Mt4
          Hicham Chergui
          2.62 (13)
          Experts
          CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
          Fundamental hunter
          Sara Sabaghi
          Experts
          Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
          Advanced Scalper
          Profalgo Limited
          3.96 (114)
          Experts
          PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
          HFT Prop Firm EA
          Dilwyn Tng
          4.97 (627)
          Experts
          HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
          EA Gold NRJ
          Fanur Galamov
          4.55 (11)
          Experts
          1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
          HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          3.67 (3)
          Experts
          VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
          Open lock
          Sergey Likho
          4.07 (43)
          Experts
          The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
          Javier Gold Scalper V2
          Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
          Anibus
          Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
          Experts
          Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
          Algo Gold EA
          Stuart James Winter
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
          GOLD EAgle mt4
          Evgenii Aksenov
          4.67 (118)
          Experts
          Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
          Diamond PRO
          Fanur Galamov
          4.79 (61)
          Experts
          3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
          Dark Gold
          Marco Solito
          4.73 (90)
          Experts
          Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
          Machine Wizard
          Thomas Cain
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
          Plus de l'auteur
          BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
          Blue Sonic Donchian MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Sonic Donchian MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->   Sonic Gold  |   Sonic Fx   Intro BlueSonic Donchian EA   ('Sonic') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maxi
          Blue Onyx Pi MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit
          Blue CARA MT4
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
          Blue Sonic Donchian MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue Sonic Donchian MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal --> Sonic Gold  | Sonic Fx   Intro BlueSonic Donchian EA ('Sonic') is a next-gen multi-currency multi-timeframe  EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maximize return fr
          Blue Onyx Pi MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on   multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci   indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to s
          Blue GAIA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          5 (1)
          Experts
          | Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
          Filtrer:
          Aucun avis
          Répondre à l'avis