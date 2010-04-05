(Smart Candle-Pattern Trading with Adaptive Risk Management)

🔮 What Makes This EA Special?

RahimBDMagicEA is a next-generation MetaTrader Expert Advisor that combines price action candlestick analysis with aggressive yet disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system trades based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring high-probability entries while dynamically protecting profits.

🌟 Key Advantages

✅ Works on Any Timeframe – From scalping (M1/M5) to swing trading (H4/D1)

✅ Pure Price Action – No curve-fitting, only reacts to actual candle closes

✅ Self-Adjusting Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trends develop

✅ Anti-Martingale Safety – Lot multipliers only after losses (optional)

✅ One-Click Setup – Optimized defaults for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

📊 Trading Strategy Breakdown

Entry Logic

Bullish Candle Close → Opens BUY & holds as per magical logic

Bearish Candle Close → Opens SELL & holds as per magical logic

Exit Logic

Opposite Candle Signal → Closes trade automatically

Adaptive Stop Loss → Moves to breakeven + trailing stop (configurable)

Emergency Stop → Hard stop loss prevents catastrophic losses

Risk Management

Smart Lot Sizing : Fixed lots or risk-based (% of balance) Optional lot multiplier after losses (1.5x, 2x, etc.)

Stop Loss Options : Fixed pips Dynamic (below recent swing low/high)

Take Profit: Fixed pips or trailing stop

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Category Details Supported Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY (Works on any liquid pair) Timeframes M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 (Optimized for H1) Minimum Deposit $100 (0.01 lots) – $500 (recommended for multiplier safety) Avg. Trades/Day 2-8 (Depends on market volatility) Backtest Results 2015-2023: +72% CAGR, Max Drawdown 23% (See full report in screenshots)

🔧 Input Parameters

1. Trade Settings

RiskPerTrade – Risk 1-5% of balance per trade

UseMartingale – Enable/disable lot multipliers

MaxMultiplierTrades – Limit consecutive increased lots

2. Stop Management

TrailingStopPips – Distance from price to activate trailing

TrailingStepPips – How often SL moves (prevents over-tightening)

3. Filters

MinCandleSizePips – Ignore small candles (avoid false signals)

TradeSessionHours – Restrict trading to London/NY overlap

(Full list included in user manual)

📈 Performance Highlights

EURUSD H1 (2020-2023)

Total Net Profit : +148.7%

Win Rate : 63.4%

Profit Factor : 1.82

Max Drawdown: 19.3%

XAUUSD M15 (2022-2023)

Total Net Profit : +210.5% (Gold volatility advantage)

Win Rate : 58.1%

Max Drawdown: 27.6%



