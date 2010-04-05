Bollinger Secret EA
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The expert works with the Bollinger indicator with different settings and different methods of opening trades, which is why he is called Bollinger Secret
There are no complications or hedging, it only works on Take Profit and Stop Loss
With control over the work and the method of pursuing profit
Work starting from candle 15 timing
Max Spread = 0.3
Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Control the desired profit.
StopLoss: Controlling the required loss by the number of points.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD
Time Frame:
M15 M30
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 5 00 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01