Implied Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market AUDCAD M30 timeframe.

Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money.

It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orders.

For entry and exit conditions, a combination of five indicators found on any MT4 platform provides input and output orders: Commodity channel index, Moving average Crossover, Directional Indicators, and the Alligator indicator. Indicators have period and level values that have been optimized to maximize net profit.

It also includes a trailing stop loss and take profit, which provide capital security during times of increased volatility.



I tested the indicator on the AUDCAD M30 parity for the period June 2021–June 2023 with a $2000 beginning capital and a lot of 0.20 with a maximum spread of 30, and the graph shown in the screenshot resulted.

Download it and give it a try yourself, please.



To locate an improved version of the EA, you can also use the Metatrader 4 platform's optimization feature.

Minimum Deposit: 1000 $

Leverage: 1/500

Spread Value: max 30 points



