JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market.





You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30. The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years.





This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend.





Moving Average, Alligator, Envelopes and Commodity Channel Index are four used indicators available on every MT4 platform. They provide input for generating buy and sell orders.





To evaluate the Expert Advisors performance we tested it using 3 years of data from October 2020 to October 2023 in the GBPJPY M30 timeframe.





I conducted a test on this indicator using a $5000 capital and a lot size of 0.50 with a maximum spread of 30 points. The screenshot shows the resulting graph.





Recommendation:





- EAMagic. This unique identifier allows the EA to manage its positions exclusively. Ensure that each chart has its distinct value, for EAMagic.





- Parameter configuration is not required for this EA.





- Make sure you have downloaded and tested the data for GBP/JPY M30 timeframe before starting trading with this EA.





- I highly recommend using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) or a machine that remains connected to the internet at all times.





- You can use any broker of your choice. To open a cent account it is advisable to make a deposit of $1000 with a lot size of 0.1.





- The maximum spread allowed on this account is 30 points.