Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Indicator - Mastering Trend Recognition in MetaTrader

Unlock the power of trend recognition with the "Symmetrical Triangle Pattern" indicator for MetaTrader. This innovative tool simplifies the identification of symmetrical triangle patterns, providing traders with clear signals for potential trend continuation or reversal. Elevate your trading strategies with this MQL offering.

Key Features:

  1. Accurate Pattern Recognition: The Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Indicator excels at identifying symmetrical triangle formations on your price chart. Say goodbye to manual pattern spotting; let this tool do the work for you.

  2. Clear Buy and Sell Signals: Benefit from precise signals for both potential trend continuation and reversal. The indicator assists you in making informed decisions based on symmetrical triangle patterns.

  3. Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to suit your trading preferences with customizable settings. Adjust parameters to align with your unique trading strategy and risk tolerance.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze symmetrical triangle patterns across multiple timeframes. Gain a comprehensive view of potential trade setups on different scales, enhancing your trading decisions.

Why Choose Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Indicator:

  • Pattern Precision: Enhance the accuracy of your trading decisions by relying on precise symmetrical triangle pattern recognition. Avoid false signals and improve the quality of your trade setups.

  • Effortless Pattern Spotting: Say goodbye to the complexities of identifying symmetrical triangle patterns manually. Let the indicator handle it seamlessly.

  • Dedicated Support: Our support team is ready to assist with any inquiries, ensuring a smooth and rewarding trading experience.

Get Started Today:

Elevate your trading experience with the Symmetrical Triangle Pattern Indicator. Recognize symmetrical triangle patterns, make profitable decisions, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Don't miss out on your next trading success!


Produits recommandés
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
MACD Trend FREE
Vojtech Svobodnik
5 (1)
Experts
MACD Trend FREE is Expert Advisor for EURJPY  based on MACD Indicator . You can completely edit settings of MACD Indicator, TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs or timeframe. MACD Trend FREE  has been tested from year 2003 to 2021 . My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.  Recommendations Symbol:   EURJPY Timeframe:  
FREE
Awesome MACD Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
AWESOME MACD INDICATOR Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements. Key Features: MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-te
FREE
Strong Weak Heiken Ashi
Ngula Kalili
Indicateurs
***IMPORTANT:  This free indicator works with the paid for Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor. The EA also depends on the following custom indicators: Strong Weak Parabolic Strong Weak Symbols Strong Weak Values Strong Weak Indicator Download them for free in the Market. The EA will not work without it. These are all custom indicators which the Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor relies on to generate trading signals. If you have any problems with installation send me a message.
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading d'action des prix avec l'indicateur Higher Highs and Lows MT4, un outil robuste qui exploite l'analyse fractale pour repérer les points de swing clés et identifier les patterns définissant les tendances comme Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) et Higher Lows (HL) pour des insights clairs sur la direction du marché. S'inspirant des principes fondamentaux d'action des prix enracinés dans la Théorie de Dow du début des années 1900 et popularisés dans le tra
FREE
Oil SMT Divergence ICT Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
SMT Divergence ICT Oil Indicator MT4 The SMT Divergence Oil Indicator is a specialized MetaTrader 4 tool designed to identify divergence patterns between correlated assets. It assists traders in detecting price discrepancies across Crude Oil (XTIUSD), Brent Crude (XBRUSD), and the USD/CAD pair , offering insights into possible trend shifts or reversals. This indicator visually marks divergence areas on the chart, making it easier to recognize opportunities for buying or selling based on institut
FREE
MACD stopper x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The MACD_stopper_x2 indicator shows where the trend has a tendency to stop or reverse. It uses the standard MACD indicator and a proprietary formula for processing data obtained from MACD. There are 2 types of stop/reversal signals: Small cross - probability of a trend stop/reversal is 70-80%; Large cross - probability of a trend stop/reversal is 80-80%; If there are open trades (for example, BUY) on the symbol the indicator is attached to, and the BUY trend ends, the indicator sends push notifi
FREE
Awesome Oscillator Divergence Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Awesome Oscillator Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (AO Divergence) is a modified version of the classic Awesome Oscillator that highlights bullish and bearish divergences directly on the chart. This indicator evaluates the spread between the 5-period and 34-period simple moving averages to measure market momentum and potential trend reversals, visualizing it through a histogram format. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 I
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Flower est un outil d'analyse technique principalement utilisé pour identifier les tendances et faciliter les stratégies de scalping ou de trading intraday. L'indicateur Flower est un indicateur de tendance basé sur l'analyse technique et la dynamique des prix. Il signale visuellement les tendances grâce à des fleurs colorées : les bleues indiquent une tendance haussière, les rouges une tendance baissière. Chaque niveau peut agir comme support et résistance (attention aux niveaux
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2
Relicus LLC
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
La stratégie de trading Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) est un outil d'analyse technique populaire utilisé pour identifier les changements de momentum et de direction de tendance. Le MACD est calculé en soustrayant la moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA) sur 26 périodes de la EMA sur 12 périodes. Une EMA sur 9 périodes, appelée "ligne de signal", est ensuite tracée sur le MACD pour agir comme déclencheur des signaux d'achat et de vente. Le MACD est considéré comme étant en territoire
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
RSI Divergence Indicator CCH
Chi Hai Cao
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
RSI divergence indicator is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol indicator that help us find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. This indicator will identify the peaks and troughs of both price and the RSI indicator. You can adjust the parameters to adjust the strength and weakness of these peaks a
FREE
Currency Index Project AUD
Simone Guidarini
Indicateurs
AUD INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
FREE
MWC Ratio
Joerg Hamann
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will appear. You also can experiment with Ratio crossing MA
FREE
Currency Index Project EUR
Simone Guidarini
Indicateurs
EUR INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Currency Index Project GBP
Simone Guidarini
1 (1)
Indicateurs
GBP INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
FREE
Buy Sell Pressure Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Buy Sell Pressure Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Buy Sell Pressure Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a functional and user-friendly analytical tool used to monitor momentum in financial markets. Integrated into the MT4 platform, it helps traders assess the dominance of buyers or sellers at any given moment. This indicator evaluates live price movements and reveals Overbought and Oversold levels via a separate oscillator panel. Due to its straightforward design and easy-to-follow trading approach, it
FREE
Non repaint MACD crossover with SMA confirmation
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
Indicateurs
PLEASE NOTE   You can  customize the settings of Fast EMA, Slow EMA, MACD SMA & Main SMA.  The accuracy will change as per your settings. 100% Non repaint indicator Pre-alert (get ready) signals Non-delay indications 24/7 signals 100% No lag No recalculating The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4 Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of MACD indicator in consideration with zero line and Main SMA.  The best thing
FREE
Elder Impulse Candle Color Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Elder Impulse Candle Color Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Elder Impulse Candle Color Indicator is based on Alexander Elder's trading system, designed to simplify momentum and trend identification. This indicator uses two core components: the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the MACD. After evaluating their conditions, the outcome is reflected through candle color changes. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Elder Impulse Candle Color Indicator MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche les signaux basés sur l'oscillateur RSI terminal sur le graphique. Il est possible de filtrer les signaux répétés. Ici, l'oscillateur est utilisé pour rechercher un signal inverse. Il est recommandé comme point d'entrée dans les stratégies swing et le trading à partir de niveaux. Un tableau de bord multidevises est disponible. Avec lui, vous pouvez facilement basculer entre les graphiques. Dans les discussions sur les produits, vous pouvez suggérer un algorithme dans lequ
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L’indicateur Liquidity Pools est un outil avancé qui identifie et marque les zones de liquidité potentielles sur le graphique en analysant les zones de hauts et bas avec des touches fréquentes de mèches, le nombre de revisites et le volume échangé dans chaque zone. Cet outil offre aux tr
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Plus de l'auteur
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes comm
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 est un outil de trading sophistiqué pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades à l’aide de neuf indicateurs techniques : ADX, Bandes de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Moyenne Mobile, RSI, Stochastique, Awesome Oscillator et RVI. Offrant une personnalisation étendue avec de multiples stratégies d’entrée/sortie et des modes de combinaison AND/OR/NA, cet EA offre aux traders une flexibilité inégalée. Largement testé, il garantit une génération p
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT5 ou MT4 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une synchron
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé sophistiqué conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les croisements de moyennes mobiles pour capturer les inversions de tendance et les points d’entrée potentiels. Cet expert advisor offre aux traders une solution polyvalente avec des paramètres personnalisables, garantissant une exécution précise des trades et une gestion robuste des risques. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée efficaces, des règles de sortie flexibles
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre stratégie de grid trading avec le Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitaire gratuit polyvalent conçu pour automatiser la placement et la gestion d'ordres grid, inspiré de l'approche grid trading testée par le temps popularisée dans les 2000 par les communautés forex pour sa capacité à profiter des oscillations de marché en conditions ranging. Adopté par des milliers de traders sur plates-formes comme MQL5 et Forex Factory pour ses contrôles de risque robustes et customisation, cet
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour optimiser les activités de trading et accroître l’efficacité des traders sur la plateforme MQL5. Cet outil simplifie les tâches de trading quotidiennes grâce à des fonctionnalités conviviales, servant de compagnon fiable pour gérer les trades sans dépendre d’une logique de trading spécifique. Développé pour les traders cherchant un avantage compétitif, il offre des outils d’automatisation et de gestion des risq
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez la précision de votre trading avec l' Indicateur GG TrendBar MT5 , un outil puissant multi-cadres temporels exploitant l'ADX et le Parabolic SAR pour fournir des signaux de tendance consolidés sur jusqu'à 9 cadres temporels. Issu de concepts avancés d'analyse de tendance popularisés dans les années 2010 sur des plateformes comme Forex Factory et MQL5, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité pour sa capacité à filtrer le bruit en exigeant un alignement entre les cadres temporels sélectionn
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitaires
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT4 ou MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT4 ou MT5 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une s
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre stratégie de hedging avec le Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) sophistiqué conçu pour automatiser les trades de hedging afin de contrer les mouvements de prix défavorables, s’appuyant sur les techniques de hedging popularisées dans les années 2010 par les courtiers forex permettant des positions opposées pour sécuriser les profits ou limiter les pertes pendant les tendances incertaines. Très apprécié sur MQL5 et les forums de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez vos capacités de détection de tendances avec l'indicateur Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, un outil dynamique conçu pour identifier les séquences de bougies haussières ou baissières, offrant des alertes opportunes pour confirmer les tendances et les éventuelles inversions sur les marchés forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, ainsi que salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingV
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading d'action des prix avec l'indicateur Higher Highs and Lows MT4, un outil robuste qui exploite l'analyse fractale pour repérer les points de swing clés et identifier les patterns définissant les tendances comme Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) et Higher Lows (HL) pour des insights clairs sur la direction du marché. S'inspirant des principes fondamentaux d'action des prix enracinés dans la Théorie de Dow du début des années 1900 et popularisés dans le tra
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Optimisez la gestion de vos trades avec le Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) robuste conçu pour automatiser les ajustements des niveaux de stop-loss pour les trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA, garantissant la protection des profits et la gestion des risques. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et les forums MQL5 pour sa précision dans la gestion des trai
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes co
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Optimisez votre analyse de trading avec le Day and Week Separator MT4, un outil intuitif conçu pour tracer des lignes de séparation journalières et hebdomadaires personnalisables, parfait pour les traders confrontés aux différences de fuseaux horaires des courtiers. Très apprécié dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour sa simplicité et son efficacité, cet indicateur répond au défi courant d’aligner les cadres temporels des graphiques avec les horaires locaux
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant l’indicateur de l’Indice de Force Relative (RSI) pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades basées sur des conditions de surachat et de survente. L’EA prend en charge les configurations de trading inversé dans ces zones, offrant une approche polyvalente pour la gestion des trades. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises, des règles de sortie flexibles et une consommation mi
CCI Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy EA MT5 met en œuvre une stratégie de trading robuste basée sur l’Indice du Canal de Commodities (CCI), testée de manière approfondie pour des décisions d’entrée et de sortie précises dans diverses conditions de marché. L’EA offre des capacités de trading complètes, y compris des stratégies optionnelles de récupération de grille, de couverture et de martingale (configurables, désactivées par défaut). Il propose plusieurs méthodes d’entrée (cassures, renverse
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Améliorez la gestion des risques de votre portefeuille avec le Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour suivre et gérer automatiquement le profit total de votre compte ou des trades avec un numéro magique spécifique sur MetaTrader 5, en clôturant tous les trades lorsque le profit actuel tombe en dessous du dernier pic de profit. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son mécanisme dynamique de verrouillage des profits, cet EA est un fa
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre processus de clôture de trades avec le Close Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour automatiser les sorties de trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA sur MetaTrader 5, offrant aux traders un contrôle précis sur leurs stratégies de sortie. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour ses critères de clôture polyvalents et personnalisables, cet EA est un favori parmi les scalpers, day traders et swing traders sur des marchés volatils comme
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Indicateur de Canal Keltner MT5 , un outil classique de volatilité inspiré de l'innovation de Chester Keltner dans les années 1960, combinant des moyennes mobiles exponentielles (EMA) avec la plage réelle moyenne (ATR) pour créer des bandes de prix dynamiques. Célébré dans les cercles de trading depuis son renouveau à l'ère numérique, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité sur des plateformes comme TradingView et MQL5 pour sa fiabilité dans la détection
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé conçu pour capturer des opportunités basées sur les conditions de renversement des Bandes de Bollinger. Il exécute des transactions d’achat lorsqu’un renversement haussier est détecté près de la bande inférieure (lorsque la bougie précédente clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure et que la bougie actuelle clôture au-dessus, passant d’une bougie rouge à une bougie verte) et des transactions de vente pour un renversement baissier
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Restez en avance sur l’élan du marché avec le Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicateur polyvalent multi-devises conçu pour suivre et alerter les traders sur des mouvements précis en pips à travers plusieurs symboles, idéal pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa capacité à détecter les changements soudains du
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Simplifiez votre trading avec le STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) convivial conçu pour rationaliser l'exécution et la gestion des trades sur MetaTrader 4, offrant un placement d'ordres en un clic et une fermeture automatique des trades basée sur des seuils de profit et de perte personnalisables. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son interface intuitive et son contrôle efficace des trades, cet EA est un outil incontournable pour les scalpers, day traders et
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis