Target Trend V2

Intuitive Trading on Higher Time Frames

Streamline your trading strategy with the Target Trend V2 Indicator. Specifically designed for use on higher time frames, this tool specializes in immediately identifying the underlying market trend, allowing you to make decisions with absolute clarity.

Our core philosophy emphasizes consistency and discipline: simply follow the signal to capture the directional move and achieve your daily profit target, often closing the trade after the action of just a single candle. Remember, in trading, avoiding overtrading is the key to long-term success.

Full Customization: The indicator is fully customizable. You can set the parameters and alerts as you prefer, adapting it perfectly to your personal trading style, risk tolerance, and operational preferences.


