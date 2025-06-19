AlphaPrice MT4 is a trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Forex market and other financial markets via the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is based on a price momentum trading strategy, allowing it to effectively capture strong price movements while minimizing risks during stagnant periods. The EA uses minimal settings, making it easy to set up quickly, and completely avoids risky methods such as martingale and grid strategies.

Key Features:

✔ Momentum Trading – The EA analyzes market momentum and enters trades during trend acceleration, increasing the probability of profitable trades.

✔ Pending Orders – Instead of market entries, AlphaPrice MT4 places pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop), following price movement developments.

✔ Fixed Stop-Losses – Every trade is protected by a stop-loss, strictly limiting potential losses.

✔ Trailing Stop – Automatically moves the stop-loss as the price moves, locking in profits and minimizing risks during reversals.

✔ No Grid or Martingale – The EA does not use dangerous averaging methods or lot multiplication after losses, making trading safer and more predictable.

✔ Market Adaptability – The algorithm analyzes volatility and adjusts order parameters for optimal entry.

Advantages of AlphaPrice MT4:

🔹 High Entry Accuracy – Trades are executed only on confirmed momentum, reducing false signals.

🔹 Risk Management – Strict loss control and trailing stops protect the deposit from sharp drawdowns.

🔹 Easy Setup – The EA does not require complex optimization and works on standard timeframes (M15-H1).

🔹 Compatible with Any Currency Pairs – Can be used on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other instruments.

How Does AlphaPrice MT4 Work?

Momentum Detection – The algorithm identifies price acceleration based on price action and volume. Pending Order Placement – Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders are placed above/below key levels. Stop-Loss Protection – A fixed stop-loss is set immediately upon order activation. Profit Trailing – If the price moves favorably, the stop-loss trails to lock in partial profits. Trade Closure – The position closes when the trailing stop triggers or a predefined take-profit level is reached.



Parameters: Lot = 0.01; Fixed lot if RiskManager=0 Risk Manager= 2; Calculation of the lot from the balance using the formula "Balance * Risk Manager / 10000" StopLoss= 150; Stop loss in points TakeProfit= 200; Take profit in points Trailingstopmode = 0; TP control during trailing: 0- TP remains unchanged, 1- TP moves with the stop, 2- TP is deleted after the trailing is activated Point Step= 25 and Time Step= 7; Example for Buy, If the price rises by a "Point Step" during the "Time Step", a pending BuyStop order is placed, if this order is not executed after the "Time Step", it is deleted. Order Comment = "Alpha Price MT4"; Comment on orders MagicNumber = 159631; Unique Advisor ID



